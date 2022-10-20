Lafayette-based Home Bancorp Inc., the parent company of Home Bank, generated $10.4 million of net income during the third quarter, up from the $8.5 million during the previous quarter.
Per share earnings rose to $1.28 per diluted common share, up from $1.03 in the second quarter.
The third quarter, much like previous quarters, included merger expenses related to the $66 million acquisition of the Houston-based Friendswood Capital Corporation, the parent company of Texan Bank. Expenses included $41,000 related to the deal, which was approved in March.
Income pre-tax, pre-provision and pre-PPP income totaled $14.7 million, up $4 million, from the second quarter.
Loans totaled $2.3 billion as of Sept. 30, up $78.6 million, or 4%, from June 30. Excluding PPP loans, total organic loans were up $83.6 million. PPP loans totaled $7.1 million, down $5 million.
The average loan yield was 5.17%, up 23 basis points, bank officials reported, with commercial real estate and commercial and industrial construction being the primary drivers for loan growth. Commercial real estate and construction loans were primarily in the bank’s Houston and New Orleans markets.
"We are excited to report strong earnings and loan growth throughout our footprint for the second consecutive quarter," President and CEO John W. Bordelon said. "We are seeing continuous success attracting new customers throughout our footprint."