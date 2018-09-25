The Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Executives named the Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce Small Chamber of Year at its annual conference in Bossier City Monday night.
The award is given out every year to small, medium and large chambers of commerce that excel in community, organizational and professional development.
Acadia Parish chamber president and CEO Amy Thibodeaux said she's honored that their work on business advocacy and economic development has been honored by LACCE.
"Our organization has undergone an amazing transformation over the past year from merging the Crowley Chamber and OneAcadia into the Acadia Parish Chamber," Thibodeaux said. "Efforts and activities throughout our year are focused on our members and we advocate for a thriving business environment in Acadia Parish. An award of this magnitude is a great honor and validates the hard work of our board of directors, staff and volunteers. We couldn't be more pleased."
Thibodeaux added she believes credit should also go to the chamber members for their support, the board of directors for its dedication to their mission of supporting the business community and to her dedicated and hard working staff.