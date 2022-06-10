Interior alterations
RESTAURANT: 3145 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, description, La Hacienda tenant buildout; applicant and contractor, Timeline Builders; $150,000.
BANK: 3730 Ambassador Caffery Parkway; description, Hancock Whitney renovations; applicant, ACSC Architects; contractor, Triad Construction Services; $625,400.
OFFICE: 115 E. Main St., description, ACSW second floor addition; applicant, ACSW Architecture; contractor, CM Miciotto & Sons; $1,133,385.
APARTMENTS: 330 Feu Follet Road, description, Bayou Oaks Building H rebuild; applicant and contractor, TPI Construction & Painting; $1,000,350.
BAR: 109 General Mouton Ave., description, drive-thru and crawfish prep area for The Bulldog; applicant and contractor, Bryan Boudreaux and Associates; $10,000.
OTHER: 96 Birch Drive, description, none listed; applicant, SPEC LLC; contractor, Flex Construction; $500,000.
New construction
OFFICE: 1003 Camellia Blvd., description, two-story live-work building with apartments on second floor; applicant, Clyde Bass; contractor, Marie LL Annie, $120,000.
RESTAURANT: 1400 Camellia Blvd., description, The Chimes restaurant; applicant, DNA Workshop; contractor, Kent Design Build; $7,569,000.
OTHER: 200 W. Main St., Broussard, description, Sacred Heart multi-purpose building, contractor, Manuel Commercial; $4,843,707.
Commercial demolition
None filed.
New residential
302 Ridgecroft Drive, Carencro, homeowner, $334,980.
302 Tall Meadows Lane, DSLD, $182,160.
200 Tall Meadows Lane, DSLD, $190,800.
301 Tall Meadows Lane, DSLD, $205,020.
303 Tall Meadows Lane, DSLD, $192,060.
101 Florence Peak Drive, DR Horton, $244,800.
103 Florence Peak Drive, DR Horton, $240,480.
105 Florence Peak Drive, DR Horton, $215,100.
107 Florence Peak Drive, DR Horton, $225,090.
109 Florence Peak Drive, DR Horton, $212,580.
306 W. Taft St., Units A & B, Pride Contractors, $6,500.
206 Ashgrove Drive, Broussard, Jay Castille Construction, $400,000.
115 Cypress Ridge Road, Broussard, LHA Construction, $900,000.
136 Broussard Hill Drive, Broussard, DR Horton, $109,588.
138 Broussard Hill Drive, Broussard, DR Horton, $120,747.
140 Broussard Hill Drive, Broussard, DR Horton, $108,365.
142 Broussard Hill Drive, Broussard, DR Horton, $96,192.
144 Broussard Hill Drive, Broussard, DR Horton, $109,533.
200 Broussard Hill Drive, Broussard, DR Horton, $135,038.
202 Broussard Hill Drive, Broussard, DR Horton, $110,205.
204 Broussard Hill Drive, Broussard, DR Horton, $96,558.
100 Chesson Hill Drive, Broussard, DR Horton, $109,588.
102 Chesson Hill Drive, Broussard, DR Horton, $104,198.
209 Broussard Hill Drive, Broussard, DR Horton, $96,192.
207 Broussard Hill Drive, Broussard, DR Horton, $104,237.
205 Broussard Hill Drive, Broussard, DR Horton, $108,476.
203 Broussard Hill Drive, Broussard, DR Horton, $105,618.
201 Broussard Hill Drive, Broussard, DR Horton, $108,982.
143 Broussard Hill Drive, Broussard, DR Horton, $110,599.
141 Broussard Hill Drive, Broussard, DR Horton, $108,467.
143 Broussard Hill Drive, Broussard, DR Horton, $110,599.
139 Broussard Hill Drive, Broussard, DR Horton, $104,198.
137 Broussard Hill Drive, Broussard, DR Horton, $104,237.
135 Broussard Hill Drive, Broussard, DR Horton, $108,982.
232 Tennyson Drive, Broussard, Manuel Builders, $250,163.
108 Windy Feather Drive, Broussard, EJ Rock Construction, $273,833.
108 S. Jefferson St., Broussard, Villas at Jefferson, $779,232.
110 S. Jefferson St., Broussard, Villas at Jefferson, no price listed.
112 S. Jefferson St., Broussard, Villas at Jefferson, no price listed.
114 S. Jefferson St., Broussard, Villas at Jefferson, no price listed.
116 S. Jefferson St., Broussard, Villas at Jefferson, no price listed.
118 S. Jefferson St., Broussard, Villas at Jefferson, no price listed.
122 S. Jefferson St., Broussard, Villas at Jefferson, no price listed.
124 S. Jefferson St., Broussard, Villas at Jefferson, no price listed.