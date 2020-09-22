The future of the Louisiana Gulf Coast Oil Exposition may be announced later this year as the agency continues its months of research and strategy meetings, officials said.

Interim director Corinne Sprague said Tuesday the 2021 LAGCOE, which remains scheduled for Sept. 30-Oct. 1, 2021 in New Orleans, remains uncertain due to the coronavirus pandemic and changes in the oil and gas industry. The agency is contracted to hold the 2021 event, but registration has been delayed.

Transform LAGCOE, which will build on the industry’s successes but study new possibilities, is nearing its target date of November for completion. Strategic events company Maritz Global Events, chosen by the agency for the project, has engaged more than 3,500 oil and gas and trade show industry stakeholders through surveys and interviews.

“It’s no secret that the events industry is having to regroup to a degree we’ve never seen before,” Sprague said. “Our team is lucky in that 2020 was already a non-show year for us. So we had something that most other large-scale events didn’t — time and space to re-strategize our direction for 2021.”

The event was held in Lafayette from the 1950s until announcing its plans to move to New Orleans in 2018 for its 2019 event. Last year it held its first meeting there in an attempt to serve event sponsors and those flying in to attend the event.

LAGCOE enjoyed large attendance at its 2013 and 2015 biennial three-day events at the Cajundome in Lafayette, drawing over 15,000 for each event. But attendance plunged to some 10,000 in 2017, as oil prices sank in 2015 and have undermined the industry since.

The event moved to New Orleans after sponsors said they were not seeing specific customers they needed to make their attendance worth their time. At the 2019 event, LAGCOE charged admission to the show, and the paid attendance, more than 4,000, generated the funds the organization needed to make ends meet, and the agency deemed the show a financial success.

“The Maritz team has done an outstanding job in guiding us through this process, leaving no stone unturned in their extensive research work,” board chairman Gary Landry said. “I think I speak on behalf of the entire board of directors in saying that we’re very confident in Maritz’s and our team’s ability to round out this process and execute an event that makes sense under the current circumstances of our industry and the world.”

Staff Writer Ken Stickney contributed to this report.