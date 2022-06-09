The Lafayette area had the highest increase in mortgages to purchase a home in the first quarter among over 200 metro areas in the country, data shows.
The number of loans for a home in the Lafayette area increased by 16.7%, a significant bump after decreasing by over 10% in the fourth quarter of last year, according to data from RealtyTrac and ATTOM Data Solutions.
The increase bucks a nationwide trend of fewer mortgages issued amid higher interest rates following about two years of historically low rates. Only 11 metro areas reported in increase, and most metros reported a decrease of 10% or higher.
The average for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage on Thursday was at 5.23%, according to national lending agency Freddie Mac.
The Lafayette MSA had 1,123 mortgages secured for residential property in the first quarter, up from 962 in the fourth quarter but still down from the 1,215 in the third quarter and still lower than most quarters since rates dropped in March 2020.
The number of mortgages secured for refinancing continued to drop, falling 13.5% to 1,172 in the Lafayette area and remains nearly 37% below the previous year’s total. Refinancing skyrocketed to nearly 3,000 in the second quarter of 2020 when rates first dropped and tailed off to 1,867 in the first quarter of 2021, data shows.
Nationwide 2.71 million mortgages were issued in the first quarter, an 18% drop from the previous quarter and a 32% drop from a year ago, ATTOM reported. Refinance deals were the biggest reason for that, dropping 22% from the fourth quarter and 46% from a year ago.