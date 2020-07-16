More than 25 complaints were registered about Lafayette Parish businesses allowing customers inside without wearing masks, possibly in violation of the governor's mandate that went into effect Monday.
Data from the State Fire Marshal's Office and Lafayette Fire Department show the complaints started coming in late Monday morning and have continued since. Some people are reporting both customers and employees at businesses not wearing masks.
The complaints were for restaurants, supermarkets, pharmacies, a health club, a post office and the parish communications district.
Red Lerille, owner of Red Lerille's Health and Raquet Club in Lafayette, emailed a plea to members to wear face masks and continue to maintain membership in the club. He wrote that he fears for the lives of his members and also fears that if he allows members to enter without masks, the state will close down his business.
Red's was on the list of businesses reported for allowing customers inside without masks. State records show he was contacted about it.
An executive order by Gov. John Bel Edwards went into effect Monday morning. It requires anyone entering a public building, including private businesses and government buildings, to wear a covering over their mouth and nose to reduce spread of the coronavirus, which is on the rise in Lafayette Parish.
A previous order by Edwards that requires employees who have contact with customers to wear masks remains in place, too.
Enforcement may be problematic. Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, who tested positive for COVID-19 this week and is in quarantine, issued an opinion Wednesday that the mask mandate may unconstitutional and unenforceable.
The latest executive order puts the burden of enforcement first on the business.
A business is required to prohibit entry by any customer not wearing a mask unless they have a legitimate medical reason for not wearing one. If the business allows customers inside without masks, the business can be cited, even closed down. If the business representative asks the customer to leave and the customer refuses, the business can ask police to remove the customer and have them charged with trespassing.
"We are asking people to address the concern with the business first to allow them the chance to remedy the concern," Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director with the State Fire Marshal's Office said Wednesday in an email.
If the response of the business is unsatisfactory, she said, residents can contact either Lafayette Fire Department at 291-8701 or the State Fire Marshal's Office at 1-800-256-5452.
Complaints filed July 13-15 with the Lafayette Fire Department and State Fire Marshal's Office about customers not wearing masks in Lafayette Parish:
MONDAY, JULY 13
Academy Sports, 4232 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, customers & employees not wearing masks
CVS pharmacy, 5044 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, customers not wearing masks — Contacted
CVS pharmacy, 3606 W. Pinhook, customers not wearing masks — Contacted
Earl’s Cajun Market, 510 Verot School Road, customers not wearing masks — Contacted
Racetrac, 5100 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, customers not wearing masks —Contacted
Racetrac, 2421 College, customers not wearing masks
U.S. Post Office, 1830 Bertrand Drive, customers not wearing masks
Walmart Super Center, 3810 NE Evangeline Thruway, Carencro, customers not wearing masks — Contacted
TUESDAY, JULY 14
City Club at River Ranch, 1100 Camellia Blvd., customers & employees not wearing masks — Contacted
CVS pharmacy, 3606 W. Pinhook, customers not wearing masks — Contacted
The Hall, 407 E. Gloria Switch Road, no masks
Harbor Freight, 128 Arnould Blvd., customers not wearing masks — Contacted
Home Depot, 3721 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, customers not wearing masks — Contacted
Home Depot, 1700 NE Evangeline Thruway, customers & employees not wearing masks — Inspected, case closed
Lafayette Parish Communications District, 800 S. Buchanan St., customers not wearing masks, sanitation equipment & fluids not used — Contacted
La Pizzeria, 3730 SE Evangeline Thruway, Carencro, customers not wearing masks — Contacted
Lowe’s, 120 E. Gloria Switch Road, customers & employees not wearing masks
RaceTrac, 3200 Louisiana Ave., customers not wearing masks
Red Lerille's Health and Raquet Club, 301 Doucet Road, customers not wearing masks — Contacted
Surge Entertainment, 2723 W. Pinhook Rd., customers not wearing masks — Contacted
Target, 4313 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, customers not wearing masks — Contacted
U.S. Post Office, 1830 Bertrand Drive, customers not wearing masks — Contacted
Walgreens, 2700 Johnston St., customers not wearing masks — New complaint
Walgreens, 2820 E. Milton, Youngsville, customers not wearing masks — New complaint
Walmart Super Center, 3810 NE Evangeline Thruway, Carencro, customers not wearing masks — New complaint
WEDNESDAY, JULY 15
Adrien's Supermarket, 3842 W. Congress St., unspecified mask violations
Circle K, 3801 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, customers & employees not wearing masks — New complaint
City Club at River Ranch, 1100 Camellia Blvd., customers & employees not wearing masks — Contacted
Corner Pantry, 801 Foreman, unspecified mask violations
Deano’s Pizza, 305 Bertrand Dr., customers & employees not wearing masks — Contacted
Hit & Run Shell station, 2200 Kaliste Saloom Road, customers & employees not wearing masks — New complaint
O’Darby’s, 827 Hector Connoly Road, Carencro, customers not wearing masks — New complaint
RaceTrac, 5100 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, customers & employees not wearing masks — Contacted
RaceTrac, 3200 Louisiana Ave., customers not wearing masks — Contacted
Royal Panda, 2418 W. Pinhook Road, unspecified mask violations
Simcoe Supermarket, 821 Simcoe St., customers & employees not wearing masks
Tea Rex, 120 Curran Lane, customers & employees not wearing masks — Contacted
Walgreens, Highway 182, Carencro, customers not wearing masks — New complaint
Walmart, 2428 W. Pinhook Road, customers not wearing masks — New complaint
* New complaints have not been addressed yet
** Contacted means officials contacted the business either by phone or in person