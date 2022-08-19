What are some of the up-and-coming food products made in Acadiana? As part of the Made in Acadiana series, we’re focusing on local items that have recently gone to market and the compelling stories behind them. It’s an idea we launched in 2019 and decided to revisit since food is so prominent in south Louisiana.
It took a health scare — which is usually how these things go — for Alfonzo Bolden to come up with an idea for a seasoning. His wife of nearly 20 years, Debra, had a blood clot in a lung that stemmed from a thyroid condition, and the doctor’s orders were firm: you have to change your diet.
That meant food that’s low in sodium.
That’s when Bolden, a Glencoe native who moved to Lafayette, and his brother, Troy, got to experimenting. Never been one to use blended seasoning brands when cooking, they came up a blend with 140 milligrams of sodium, which is the threshold for an item to be declared low in sodium by the Food and Drug Administration.
“I had everybody taste it that I could get to taste it,” Alfonzo said. “I’m a home chef, and I tried it. It was a hit. We had the blend. Now the thing was, what are we going to name it?”
That’s when Cajun Nation, which he actually trademarked years earlier, was born. The Bolden brothers now head up the small minority-owned company known for its seasoning with low sodium and no MSG in a distinctive red can.
Their product first hit the shelves in March 2020. Troy made a connection with someone on staff at Nunu’s Fresh Market in Youngsville, and the product one day was displayed by the door. Bolden said a friend of his bought two cans and posted a picture of the buy on Facebook, and Cajun Nation's social media presence was born.
The brothers began going after other stores and one day got contacted by Rouses Markets president and COO Steve Black.
“I was knocking on the door at Rouses,” Bolden said. “Then out of nowhere, Mr. Steve Black asked why we weren’t in his stores. And I said, ‘Well, I’m not going to throw anyone under the bus.’ The same people I was reaching out to? ‘Hey, Alfonzo, how ya doing?’ They put us in their stores, and we started selling.”
Their product went from being in just the Lafayette and New Iberia stores to all of southwest Louisiana to about eight months ago being in all 68 Rouses Market stores. They are in all H-E-B Grocery stores in Texas, are the featured brand with LSU Dining Services and will soon be in all Albertsons stores in Louisiana.
Not bad for a business that remains a side hustle for the pair — Alfonzo still works in logistics for a chemical company, and Troy is a psychiatric nurse — who are in the competitive business of seasoning blends in south Louisiana. They expanded to offer Cajun Coast Seafood Boil, Cajun Heat hot sauces and chow chow and will soon unveil their latest product, Cajun Sugar.
“We went under the philosophy of controlled growth because we were seeing so many other brands flaming out,” he said. “We jumped out the gate with low sodium, no MSG. When we got into the African-American community, (they said) ‘Man, we were waiting for this.’”