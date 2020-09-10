Acadian Companies has set up a fund for employees affected by Hurricane Laura after 106 workers reported losses and at least 75 reported losing all of a significant amount of personal property.
Company chairman and CEO Richard Zuschlag said the company has opened the Acadian Companies Employee Disaster Relief Fund, which will be administered through the Community Foundation of Acadiana.
Acadian is working to help to meet their immediate needs, he said, but more help is needed due to the degree of damage from the storm.
“In the majority of cases, these employees left their homes and reported to work as the storm was approaching,” he said. “They were needed to help others in distress and they answered the call. Working around the clock for many days, they returned to their homes and families only to find the devastating effects of the storm.”
Donations to the fund are tax deductible and will be collected and distributed to Acadian employees throughout Louisiana who have been affected.
To donate, click here or visit bit.ly/acadianfund. You can send a check payable to "Community Foundation of Acadiana" (please write "Acadian Companies Employee Disaster Relief Fund" in the memo field on the check) and mail to Julie Greco, Acadian Companies, P.O. Box 98000, Lafayette, LA 70509.
