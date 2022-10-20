The number of properties in the Lafayette metro with foreclosure filings more than doubled from a year ago, data shows.
In the five-parish region, 136 were filed — which includes default notices, scheduled auctions or bank repossessions — in the region at the end of the quarter, or 1 out of every 1,566 homes, according to data from RealtyTrac and Attom Data Solutions in their U.S. Foreclosure Market Report.
That quarterly total was up from 64 filed in the third quarter of 2021 and 85 filed in the second quarter.
The rate is slightly better than other metros, including the nine-parish Baton Rouge region that had one filing for every 1,359 houses. The Hammond area, which is a smaller market, had 1 filing for every 756 housing units.
Louisiana had 1,085 properties with foreclosure filings in the third quarter, or 1 for every 1,085 housing units, data shows. The rate is the 20th-highest in the U.S.
Nationwide, the number of filings increased from 3% from the previous quarter but were up 104% from a year ago. Lenders started the foreclosure process on 67,249 U.S. properties in the quarter, up 1% from the second quarter but up 167% from a year ago, nearly reaching pre-pandemic levels.
“Foreclosure starts, while rising since the end of the government’s foreclosure moratorium, still lag behind pre-pandemic levels,” said Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence for ATTOM. “Foreclosure activity is reflecting other aspects of the economy as unemployment rates continue to be historically low and mortgage delinquency rates are lower than they were before the COVID-19 outbreak.”