The number of jobs in the health care sector continues to rise in Lafayette while the number of oil and gas jobs has held steady, said Gary Wagner, Acadiana Business Economist with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Speaking with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, Wagner said the region has done well compared to other metros in Louisiana and has made significant gains in health care jobs. Oil and gas jobs has remained about 13,000, the total from the end of 2014 when the industry went into a slump that took the local economy down with it.
You can listen to their conversation here.
While the industry remains one of the highest-paying fields in the state, the industry has much less of a presence in the state’s economy. Once claiming a third of all the state’s jobs, now it’s only about 1%.
“We’re now seeing the consequences of antiquated tax policies put in place decades ago, which are not conducive to attracting business,” Wagner said, noting the state had been “historically relying upon oil and gas production as a captive resource with our tax system built around that commodity.”
Now health care and education are responsible for 20% of the region’s jobs with 6% connected to oil and gas.
With UL-Lafayette now being designated as a Carnegie R1 university, the recognition will attract talented people and not just academics to the region with Lafayette being viewed as a hub for creativity, talent and innovation. Innovation, he noted, is what drives a region.
“Lafayette is a great place to live with a great university,” Wagner said. “I’ve worked at other R1 universities and I’ve never seen in other places the connection that our people have here to the university such as UL does. The community support for UL-Lafayette is amazing. And what a great place to live. People can work remotely anywhere now and have options as to where they can live.”