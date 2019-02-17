Mike Melancon is a Breaux Bridge sugar cane producer and former president of the American Sugar Cane League. A third-generation farmer, he has served on the league’s board of directors for several years.
My early family memories of my grandfather were of a small farmhouse with some livestock, mainly cattle. He was retired from the farm as we know it today. He passed away when I was 4. Memories of my dad were of the first time he brought me on a tractor. Also the first time he let me plow a field alone. I was probably 9 or 10. I remember the exact location and tractor I was on.
For as long as I can remember I wanted to be a farmer. There has never been a point that I considered a different career.
Farmers posted a record in tonnage last year but a reduced sugar recovery. We had similar results except that we had high tonnage but not at record levels.
Why the difference? That's a hard question. Stalk weight was exceptionally high, but it's always difficult to predict. The 2017 crop was the exact opposite — low stalk weight and high sugar content.
The muddy conditions in the fall caused more fuel consumption for our field equipment. Roads and headlands needed constant maintenance. Loading sights needed extra limestone. Days were longer, and labor cost was higher. All the above added cost to an already long harvest.
Locally I would say a big issue facing farmers is labor. We have to use foreign labor. It's very difficult and costly to get migrant workers. Another issue is the constant need for research and technology. Sugar cane is only grown in Louisiana, Texas and Florida, so organizations like the American Sugar Cane League must lead the way due to the small size of the sugar cane industry in the U.S.
A dry early spring would help this year's crop get an early start. Fields are in rough shape following last year's harvest, and there is much work to be done.