Customers in Lafayette will able to access same-day delivery Target rolled out on Thursday, a company spokesperson said.

The Minneapolis-based retailer made the announcement as joint effort with Shipt, a grocery delivery service it purchased for $550 million in December 2017 to enter the delivery market. Customers can get their items delivered to their home for $9.99 per order, dropping its earlier service of $99 for an annual membership or $14 for a monthly membership for delivery, the company announced.

Target says the same-day option will cover 65,000 items and it will be fulfilled in 1,500 of its 1,800 stores in 47 states. Shoppers using Target’s loyalty card will get a 5% discount.

Delivery is available to most residences in Lafayette Parish, excluding Carencro, according to its website. To see if Target will deliver to your home, go to bit.ly/targetdelivery.

Target’s move marks the latest effort to expand same-day options. Customers can order online and pick up the purchases at any one of its stores or pick up an online order curbside at 1,400 stores. For both options, Target says the orders are ready in an hour.

At 25 stores in five markets, shoppers can pay a $7 flat delivery fee to have purchases bought at the store delivered to their homes.

Target’s moves come as Walmart and Amazon speed up their own online deliveries. Amazon announced in April of a plan to deliver packages to members of its loyalty club Prime in just one day. Earlier this month Walmart announced it would begin in-home delivery for customers in Kansas City, Pittsburgh, and Vero Beach.