Gary Wagner, Acadiana business economist with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette's Moody College of Business, was named one of three candidates to serve on the state's Revenue Estimating Conference.
The four-member board, which includes the governor, the Senate President and Speaker of the House, decides how much money state government has available to spend. The Louisiana Board of Regents nominated three candidates to replace LSU economist Jim Richardson, who announced in November his plans to retire.
Wagner, an economic researcher and adviser with interests in regional economics and state and local public finance issues, monitors the regional economic environment, conduct research and analysis and share those results with the business community. He has authored or coauthored more than 40 professional articles and reports on state and local policy issues and has delivered more than 200 public and non-academic presentations.
Wagoner, a former regional economic adviser for the Federal Reserve in Philadelphia, is a respondent in the Survey of Professional Forecasters, the oldest quarterly survey of national economic forecasters in the United States.
Other candidates include
- Stephen R. Barnes, director of the LSU Economics & Policy Research Group. He’s worked at LSU since December 2000 and received his doctorate from the University of Texas.
- Gregory B. Upton Jr., who analyzes economic policy issues in the energy industry at the LSU Center for Energy Studies. His Ph.D. is from LSU.