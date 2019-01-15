Longtime Lafayette pizza spot La Pizzeria is under new management, but the new owners promise the same pizza along with new additions to the menu.

Longtime business partners Shannon Elkins and Mike Stewart have been in business together for years in businesses ranging from the oil field to real estate, but said they had an interest in getting into the food service industry. At first they started looking into franchises, but then Elkins said he remembered eating at La Pizzeria, 3809 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, when he was younger and saw it was for sale.

The two reached out to former owner Christine Mhire about buying it on Dec. 31.

"I used to eat here time back in the day," Elkins said. "It's got awesome pizza, great atmosphere. All these girls that work here know the menu and do amazing work, so we're not changing that. We have some plans for some changes, but nothing too drastic. We've come into this to learn and possibly grow the brand and open in other locations."

Among those changes are some new desserts and other dishes, including the already added turkey burger, adding ESPN and some light interior remodeling. However, Elkins said they plan on perfecting the pizza making process and bringing back the outdoor music performances on Friday and Saturday, weather permitting.

Elkins and Stewart said they want to improve the business' presence in Lafayette and may pursue expansion to other locations in Acadiana and beyond.

"We kind of want to remind people that it's still open, has a hell of a pizza and a good family atmosphere that you can bring your kids" Stewart said. "Our goal is to keep the regulars coming and get more people to come. We're not changing anything — just trying new things to add."