Current capital outlay funding from the state legislature includes $125 million for Interstate 49 South and the Ambassador Caffery overpass at U.S. 90 to get it to standard and develop the properties around it, state rep. Jean-Paul Coussan said.
Speaking with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, Coussan, R-Lafayette and chair of the natural resources and environment committee, discussed the projects that got funding during this year’s legislative session along with his recent trip to the Houma area following Hurricane Ida and the upcoming redistricting process following the latest U.S. Census data released recently.
You can listen to their conversation here.
Rep. Tanner Magee worked to rededicate $300 million of auto sales tax revenue to DOTD transportation projects, said Coussan, also a member of the Joint Legislative Committee on Capital Outlay and House Select Leadership Committee. Funding was also dedicated to the Mississippi River bridge project and the Lake Charles bridge.
The University of Louisiana at Lafayette got funding dedications for Madison Hall, a new health care education facility, a new engineering classroom, strategic property acquisitions and other needs.
Coussan also noted that soon the announcement will come that the Lafayette Consolidated Government will take over miles of state-owned highways so that improvements may happen quicker.
The census data, meanwhile, means lawmakers will reconfigure House and Senate districts as well as Congressional districts, he said. Data revealed population shifts from north Louisiana to the south with more people moving to urban areas and rural parishes losing population.
Congressman Mike Johnson, R-Shreveport, lost over 50,000 constituents, he noted.