Louisiana ranked in the top 20 among states with the highest rates of people quitting their jobs.
The state was ranked 18th in the data released by WalletHub recently as the U.S. continues to experience what’s becoming known as The Great Resignation as more people leave their jobs for better opportunities or to become entrepreneurs.
Louisiana’s resignation rate over the past 12 months was 3.17% while the rate for December was 3.2%.
Among southern states, Louisiana was fifth, trailing Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Mississippi. The reported listed Alaska as the highest quit rate and New York as having the lowest.
Federal data shows the industries with the highest quit rate nationwide in December were accommodation and food services (6.1%), retail trade (4.9%) and arts, entertainment and recreation (3.7%).
WalletHub, using federal data, ranked states using a scoring system based on the resignation rates both in the previous month and over the last 12 months.