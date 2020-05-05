A downtown Lafayette restaurant known for its seafood and Southern dishes has been named a finalist for the 2020 James Beard Awards for outstanding restaurant design.
Spoonbill Watering Hole & Restaurant is located in a former gas station at the corner of Jefferson Street and Lee Avenue. The small restaurant has an intimate dining space with a vibrant bar inside and a sprawling patio outside that pays tribute to its past as a filling station.
“We love the space we have created at Spoonbill," said Jeremy Conner, executive chef and partner of Spoonbill, in a prepared statement. "It is exciting to be in, and inspirational to work in. Our team worked really hard to make this restaurant a place that people loved to be with each other, hangout and enjoy themselves. We’re ecstatic for this nomination because it means other people are enjoying the space, too.”
The James Beard Foundation named finalist nominations for its annual awards Monday night, which would have been the 30th annual awards ceremony in Chicago. This year's event was canceled because of the novel coronavirus restrictions that have had a devastating impact on restaurants across the country.
The James Beard Awards, considered the highest honor in the industry, recognize chefs, restaurants, media and others in the culinary arts in the United States.
“Being blessed with such an amazingly beautiful building made this project feel like a dream," said Stephen Verret, general manager and partner of Spoonbill, in a statement. "Our team collaborated so well with one another to create an extremely inviting space which was a breeze. I still feel like I’m living in a breezy dream every day."
Spoonbill Watering Hole & Restaurant opened in November 2018.
The restaurant is currently offering takeout, delivery and patio dining for customers to comply with the COVID-19 guidelines for restaurants in Louisiana.
“We are so thankful to have had the opportunity to work with Vermilion Architects, Flywheel, and LaFosse Construction to bring this vision to life, but also forever grateful to the many creative people who provided key input along the way that ultimately made the final product so special," said Adam Loftin, managing partner of the restaurant, in a statement.
Spoonbill Watering Hole & Restaurant is at 900 Jefferson St. Visit spoonbillrestaurant.com or call 337-534-0585 to learn more.