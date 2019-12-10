The Leadership Institute of Acadiana announced the names of 36 people chosen for Leadership Lafayette's Class XXXIII next year.
Participants represent a cross-section of the community’s business, civic and non-profit sectors.
Members of the 2020 class include Vanessa Lasala-Adamson, University of Louisiana at Lafayette; Katie Bernhardt, Standard Law; Jonathan Bostick, T. Baker Smith; Dorian Brabham, Lafayette Police Department; Rachel Brown, Lafayette High School/Lafayette Parish School System; Brandi Clay, Lafayette Parish School System; Evan Daniels, Lafayette Education Foundation; Elizabeth Domingue, Nutty Scientists of Acadiana; and Terry Dugas, Acadiana Area Human Services District.
Others include Katy Dupre, CGI; Dustin Duval, M&E Consulting; Mick Essex, Vantage Health Plan; Corey Frank, Greater Southwest Louisiana Black Chamber of Commerce; Rusty Frioux, Sparkhound; Bobby Fruge, Under Pressure; Lauren Gardner, Onebane Law Firm; Jacob Groth, IBERIABANK; Jake M. Guidry, B1bank; and Jamie Hebert, Moncus Park.
Others include Brandon Journet, Townsquare Media; Brennon Kelly, RISE Chiropractic; Randi Nichole Landry, United Way of Acadiana; Lindy LeBlanc, Lafayette Habitat for Humanity; Melissa Llewellyn, The705: Young Leaders for a Better Acadiana; Michelle Mahne, On Track by 5-LPSS; Keely Miller, One Acadiana; William Ness, Lafayette Economic Development Authority; Jude Ramsay, Hancock Whitney; Fumy Rita, LAGCOE.
Others include Monica Guidry Rougeau, Elevare Intl.; Sally Sabandith, Woman's Foundation, Inc.; Karli Sherman, University of Louisiana at Lafayette; Lindsay Smythe Doucet, Académie Franco-Louisianaise de Sunset; Cynthia Simon Spadoni, Office of the District Attorney, 15th Judicial District; Will Thiele, Postlethwaite & Netterville, APAC; and Lisa W. Thomas, L.W. Thomas and Associates.
Leadership Lafayette is an 11-month program established in 1987 to prepare a diverse group of professionals for leadership positions in the community. The program lays the groundwork for an understanding of the community, sparks community involvement and exposes participants to community leaders, new opportunities and leadership skills.
Topic include education, city and state government, economic development, arts and culture and social services. Graduates leave the program with first-hand knowledge of the issues facing our region and the potential for a positive civic-engagement.