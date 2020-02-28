New commercial

PARKING LOT/GARAGE: 1521 Camellia Blvd., No. 1310 Spar, Lafayette; Parc Gardens, owner; description, Garage One; Morgan Meyer, applicant; Thomson Brothers Construction Inc., contractor; $120,000.

STRUCTURE SHELL: 3241 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; Maad Holdings LLC, owner and applicant; Thomson Brothers Construction Inc., contractor; $778,000.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Commercial additions/alterations

RESTAURANT: 115 Stonemont Road, Lafayette; Richard Neal Hensarling Sr., owner; description, Romacelli; Pecot & Co. Architects, applicant; Grant Ethridge Construction LLC, contractor; $100,000.

GENERAL RETAIL: 4796 Johnston St., Lafayette; O'Reilly Auto Parts 518, owner and applicant; description, reroof; Royalty Companies Of Indiana Inc., contractor; $44,310.

OFFICE BUILDING: 313 Jefferson St., Lafayette; Gus Rezende, owner; Atkinson Creative Construction LLC, applicant and contractor; $3,500.

TENANT BUILD-OUT: 500 Settlers Trace Blvd., 9, Lafayette; Club Pilates, owner; description, workout studio building C; Robert Quintana, applicant; Idlewild Construction LLC, contractor; $128,751.

TENANT BUILD-OUT: 101 Camino Real Road, B, Lafayette; Lafayette Sports Academy, owner; description, gymnastics/training; Gossen Architects, applicant; Acadian Construction Services Ltd., contractor; $225,000.

OFFICE BUILDING: 819 Foreman Drive, Lafayette; Andrea Mosher, owner and applicant; description, storage/engraving; self, contractor; $20,000.

OFFICE BUILDING: 1812 W. Pinhook Road, 203, Lafayette; Honeydai Ventures, owner and applicant; description, interior renovation; self, contractor; $4,300.

RESTAURANT: 3822 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; BJT Development, owner; Philippe Prouet, applicant; Southwest Contractors LLC, contractor; $1,136,796.

OTHER: 2315 Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette; Southern Theatres Grand Ambassador, owner and applicant; description, interior remodel; Mapp LLC, contractor; $2,194,076.

GENERAL RETAIL: 130 Tucker Drive, Lafayette; Cavender's Boot City, owner and applicant; description, reroof; Needham Roofing Inc., contractor; $40,000.

CHURCH: 123 Carmel Drive, Lafayette; Save A Lot, owner; description, Faith Church-change of occupancy; Faith Church, applicant; Alvin Noel, contractor; $20,000.

DEPARTMENT STORE: 119 Tucker Drive, Lafayette; Old Navy, owner and applicant; description, reroof; Ace Roofing, contractor; $73,500.

OTHER: 908 N. University Ave., Lafayette; Chamroeun Chhorn, owner and applicant; self, contractor; $2,000.

New houses

200 Solitaire Ave., Lafayette; Drenko Contractors LLC; $216,000.

235 Santander Drive, Youngsville; Milton Hebert Home Builders LLC; $252,000.

204 Glasgow Drive, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $391,500.

133 San Sebastian Drive, Youngsville; Acadiana Dream Home LLC; $270,000.

131 Sparrowhawk St., Broussard; DSLD LLC; $220,500.

500 Arbor Springs Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $247,500.

405 Arbor Springs Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $261,000.

501 Arbor Springs Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $279,000.

502 Aubergine Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $238,500.

100 Arbor Springs Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $283,500.

108 Deer Run Drive, Lafayette; AM Design Inc.; $229,500.

500 Aubergine Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $265,500.

102 Arbor Springs Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $261,000.

104 Arbor Springs Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $310,500.

406 Arbor Springs Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $265,500.

106 Finsbury Lane, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $225,000.

802 Deer Meadow, Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $287,690.

804 Deer Meadow, Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $289,917.

810 Deer Meadow, Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $208,426.

1006 Deer Meadow, Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $226,902.

104 Red Deer Lane, Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $287,690.

300 Misty Wind, Broussard; E.J. Rock Construction; $269,709.

204 Gentle Island Drive, Broussard; E.J. Rock Construction; $269,709.

100 Edgewater Drive, Broussard; Ray Montgomery Inc.; $294,948.

Townhouse

104 Saint Ferdinand Place, A-D, Youngsville; Drenko Contractors LLC; $300,000.