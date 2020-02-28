New commercial
PARKING LOT/GARAGE: 1521 Camellia Blvd., No. 1310 Spar, Lafayette; Parc Gardens, owner; description, Garage One; Morgan Meyer, applicant; Thomson Brothers Construction Inc., contractor; $120,000.
STRUCTURE SHELL: 3241 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; Maad Holdings LLC, owner and applicant; Thomson Brothers Construction Inc., contractor; $778,000.
Commercial additions/alterations
RESTAURANT: 115 Stonemont Road, Lafayette; Richard Neal Hensarling Sr., owner; description, Romacelli; Pecot & Co. Architects, applicant; Grant Ethridge Construction LLC, contractor; $100,000.
GENERAL RETAIL: 4796 Johnston St., Lafayette; O'Reilly Auto Parts 518, owner and applicant; description, reroof; Royalty Companies Of Indiana Inc., contractor; $44,310.
OFFICE BUILDING: 313 Jefferson St., Lafayette; Gus Rezende, owner; Atkinson Creative Construction LLC, applicant and contractor; $3,500.
TENANT BUILD-OUT: 500 Settlers Trace Blvd., 9, Lafayette; Club Pilates, owner; description, workout studio building C; Robert Quintana, applicant; Idlewild Construction LLC, contractor; $128,751.
TENANT BUILD-OUT: 101 Camino Real Road, B, Lafayette; Lafayette Sports Academy, owner; description, gymnastics/training; Gossen Architects, applicant; Acadian Construction Services Ltd., contractor; $225,000.
OFFICE BUILDING: 819 Foreman Drive, Lafayette; Andrea Mosher, owner and applicant; description, storage/engraving; self, contractor; $20,000.
OFFICE BUILDING: 1812 W. Pinhook Road, 203, Lafayette; Honeydai Ventures, owner and applicant; description, interior renovation; self, contractor; $4,300.
RESTAURANT: 3822 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; BJT Development, owner; Philippe Prouet, applicant; Southwest Contractors LLC, contractor; $1,136,796.
OTHER: 2315 Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette; Southern Theatres Grand Ambassador, owner and applicant; description, interior remodel; Mapp LLC, contractor; $2,194,076.
GENERAL RETAIL: 130 Tucker Drive, Lafayette; Cavender's Boot City, owner and applicant; description, reroof; Needham Roofing Inc., contractor; $40,000.
CHURCH: 123 Carmel Drive, Lafayette; Save A Lot, owner; description, Faith Church-change of occupancy; Faith Church, applicant; Alvin Noel, contractor; $20,000.
DEPARTMENT STORE: 119 Tucker Drive, Lafayette; Old Navy, owner and applicant; description, reroof; Ace Roofing, contractor; $73,500.
OTHER: 908 N. University Ave., Lafayette; Chamroeun Chhorn, owner and applicant; self, contractor; $2,000.
New houses
200 Solitaire Ave., Lafayette; Drenko Contractors LLC; $216,000.
235 Santander Drive, Youngsville; Milton Hebert Home Builders LLC; $252,000.
204 Glasgow Drive, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $391,500.
133 San Sebastian Drive, Youngsville; Acadiana Dream Home LLC; $270,000.
131 Sparrowhawk St., Broussard; DSLD LLC; $220,500.
500 Arbor Springs Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $247,500.
405 Arbor Springs Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $261,000.
501 Arbor Springs Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $279,000.
502 Aubergine Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $238,500.
100 Arbor Springs Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $283,500.
108 Deer Run Drive, Lafayette; AM Design Inc.; $229,500.
500 Aubergine Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $265,500.
102 Arbor Springs Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $261,000.
104 Arbor Springs Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $310,500.
406 Arbor Springs Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $265,500.
106 Finsbury Lane, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $225,000.
802 Deer Meadow, Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $287,690.
804 Deer Meadow, Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $289,917.
810 Deer Meadow, Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $208,426.
1006 Deer Meadow, Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $226,902.
104 Red Deer Lane, Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $287,690.
300 Misty Wind, Broussard; E.J. Rock Construction; $269,709.
204 Gentle Island Drive, Broussard; E.J. Rock Construction; $269,709.
100 Edgewater Drive, Broussard; Ray Montgomery Inc.; $294,948.
Townhouse
104 Saint Ferdinand Place, A-D, Youngsville; Drenko Contractors LLC; $300,000.
