A long vacant building in the 200 block of Jefferson Street has been sold, records show.
The building at 209 Jefferson St., which most recently housed The Bed night club and other bars or nightclubs before that, was sold to Ryder Properties, according to documents filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court. The seller was listed as 209 Jefferson LLC.
The building, will undergo renovations but does not have a tenant lined up, real estate agent Setareh Mirian-Delcambre said. It would be ideal for a retail business, she said, but “that could change with the right tenant.”
"We are excited about having the opportunity to contribute to the momentum downtown has established over the recent years," she said. "We have experienced a tremendous amount of interest in the downtown market from a number of different industries, and we are happy to be able to take a property that has been blighted for such a long time and activate it."
Ryder Properties recently sold the nearby building at 307 Jefferson St. to sisters Lauren Gardiner and Madeline Gardiner Dupuis to house a salon and real estate office. Other vacancies remain on that end of Jefferson Street, including the former Dat Dog building.
