Frenchies Modern Nail Care, a fast-growing national chain of nail salons, will open its first Louisiana location in Lafayette Oct. 18.
Located in a 1,600-square-foot space in The Bend at Settler's Trace shopping center, 500 Settler's Trace Blvd., Suite 7, the appointment-based salon offers nail care services that make regular visits accessible" according to local franchise owner Melissa Maeker.
Construction is scheduled to be completed on the building in late September or early October.
"I moved here with my husband in 2015 and have wanted to do something that would fit me," Maeker said. "I'm a part of the Junior League and on the board of Spay Nation, but I wanted to run my own business. I identified with Frenchies and see why it's a great idea. I believe it will be a good fit in Lafayette because there's nothing like it here. I can't wait until we're open so I can get a mani and a pedi."
The company started in 2014 in Littleton, Colorado, and opened up the brand to franchising in December 2017. It now has over 100 studios open in 19 states and is on track to open three more locations every month for the rest of the year.
The salon will employ 10-12 people at the start in the 1,600 square-feet location.