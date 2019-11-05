Waitr is laying off an undisclosed number of employees and closing "a subset of low-performing markets" in an effort to remain competitive and sustain a profitable business model.

The news comes just two days before the restaurant-delivery company announces its third-quarter financial results.

This is the latest in a series of controversial changes that have happened since Waitr went public last year.

"Eliminating jobs is the last thing a business ever wants to have to do," Waitr CEO Adam Price said in an emailed statement to The Acadiana Advocate. "Actions taken this week were done to best position Waitr for the future and enable the company to continue providing a consistent, reliable experience to our customers, and valuable relationships to our restaurant partners."

Waitr's Media Relations Director Dean Turcol called the actions "unfortunate but necessary" so the company could remain "competitive in the industry" and sustain a "profitable business model."

"We are sincerly grateful for the contributions of the employees affected by this change and are committed to supporting them, including providing separation packages," Turcol wrote in an email to The Acadiana Advocate.

Turcol could not confirm how many people have been laid off or how many markets Waitr delivery services will be discontinued in.

"The closing of a subset of low-performing markets will be based on a growth and profitability analysis currently underway," Turcol said. "These closures are expected to occur over the next 30 days."

Turcol confirmed that Waitr services will continue in all existing Louisiana markets. He also said some Louisiana employees have been affected by the layoffs.

This is a developing story that will be updated. Check back soon for more.

