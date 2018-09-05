Poke Geaux, the restaurant that helped kicked off the local craze for the Hawaiian dish in Acadiana when it opened in February, will open a new location at 2668 Johnston St., Suite C4, later this month.

Construction is underway in the Autumnwood Place Shopping Center at the corner of Johnston Street and North College Road. The new location will be almost a mirror of the original, located on Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"Even though Lafayette's a smaller city, it has a lot of areas and we're on the other side of town from downtown, UL and the hospitals, so we've had a lot of people asking if we could move a little closer to that side of town," said Todd Buteaux, co-owner of Poke Geaux along with Andy Suhandi. "It's hard for people on that side of town to get out here on their lunch breaks, so we decided to open up a little closer so they can come eat here every day instead of once or twice a week."

Buteaux said the new location is the right place and even though they've only been open for just under seven months, it's the right time for them to open a new location following the first location's success.

"It's close to the school, it's close to a lot of the businesses on Johnston and it's much closer to downtown," he said. "This is the first step in expanding for us."

Buteaux said the restaurant will also open locations in Lake Charles and Houma by the end of the year and in New Orleans and Baton Rouge in 2019.