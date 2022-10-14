Editor's note: This is the ninth in a series on the 11 chosen as part of the annual Women Who Mean Business awards by the United Way of Acadiana.
Arnauldville resident Lana Fontenot thought she would be a news anchor in a big city. Yet after taking a radio class at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, she switched to public relations.
But it was a speech from former President Barack Obama that got her curious about the benefits of community colleges.
"I started seeing so much growth and I wanted to be a part of that growth, and their mission really resonated with me," Fontenot said.
She began doing marketing and public relations at South Louisiana Community College, and after a year and a half, she became director of development and eventually moved to her current position of vice chancellor for institutional advancement and executive director of the SLCC Foundation.
After her boss left SLCC, Fontenot recalled how she got a call from the chancellor at the time, Natalie Harder. At that point she had no direct line to the chancellor and felt nervous. Harder asked her to help with some of the remaining duties regarding scholarships: “Do you know anything about this?”
“Just a little bit,” she admitted.
She soon realized she enjoyed the work.
“I really feel like I'm giving back and I can see tangibly how I'm helping students,” Fontenot said. “Because I was able to make the phone calls to the students and tell them that they won a scholarship and hear their surprise, their excitement, their gratitude over the phone.”
From there her career took a different track, Fontenot said. She never thought she would be asking for money from a sales perspective or for fundraising. For school fundraisers, she would ask her parents to buy the chocolate bars because she “didn’t even want to ask someone to buy a dollar bar.”
“We’re not selling vacuum cleaners. We’re asking on behalf of people who never asked for themselves,” Fontenot recalls Harder said.
This changed Fontenot’s mindset. Harder encouraged her and told her she already had the skills to do this. The rest? Harder would teach her.
Fontenot once had to call a student to tell her she received a scholarship. The student told Fontenot she was thinking of dropping out because of the cost of classes. Before the call, the student was actually on the phone with a friend talking about dropping her classes.
The student said she normally did not answer unknown numbers, but something told her to answer. Fontenot realized if she had waited a few hours to call, the student would have dropped all her classes.
“Miss Lana, this scholarship is a god-send,” Fontenot said the student told her.
Fontenot landed at SLCC after she earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from UL. She took her admissions test while pregnant and needed four years to earn her master’s in business administration.
She walked the stage in six-inch heels while pregnant with her second child to accept her master’s degree. Now she wants her two daughters to see that you can be successful and have a family with hard work.
“I have to remind myself to lean into it and enjoy the moment and don't doubt yourself because I would never want my daughters to doubt themselves,” Fontenot said, “I always preach to them about confidence but humility as well.”