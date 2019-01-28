An Abbeville-based industrial cleaning and robotics company secured a 36,000-square-foot facility in the Houston suburb of Deer Park, Texas, that company officials say will help improve both the relationship with the companies they serve and their presence in the region.
Ecoserv, along with its sister company, Ecorobotics, specialize in environmentally friendly industrial cleaning for chemical plants and refineries. According to Kenny DesOrmeaux, president and CEO of Ecoserv, the move for a company in the refinery and chemical business would allow them to better communicate and serve their customers.
"A move to Deer Park, Texas, in the refinery and chemicals business for us would be similar to a move to Port Forchon, Louisiana, for an oil-related company," he said. "Like Port Fourchon is to the oilfield, Deer Park the epicenter of the most populated industrial region on the globe. Our presence in those communities is imperative to facilitate our response to our customers."
According to DesOrmeaux, nearly 70 percent of the company's target customers are in the Beaumont-to Freeport, Texas area. Yet he stressed that the company will keep a presence in Abbeville as Ecoserv and Ecorobotics will use it as their base for equipment fabrication, training and future research and development.
"It is our intention to continue the growth of our operation centers in strategic industrial locations across the U.S. and abroad," he said. "Abbeville is and has always been our home location and will provide technology, equipment and support for all future operations centers."
Ecoserv expanded last year into making specialized robots through Ecorobotics. The remote-piloted robots can do the work of an entire crew without risking the health and safety of human workers, which are becoming harder to find.