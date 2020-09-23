Justin Back has been named president of Acadian Ambulance Service effective Nov. 1, Acadian Companies CEO and chairman Richard Zuschlag announced Tuesday morning.

Back, who joined Acadiana when he was named vice president in 2013, replaces Jerry Romero, who will retire at the end of the year after 44 years of service. Back had leadership roles in several areas, including fleet maintenance, regional operations and integrations.

Back joins Acadian Total Security President Blane Comeaux and Safety Management Systems President Scott Domingue in leading the operating divisions of Acadian Companies.

“I commend the committee for their diligence and tireless effort in this process,” Zuschlag said. “I am pleased to accept their recommendation and to appoint Justin as president of Acadian Ambulance Service. Justin’s extensive and varied leadership experience at Acadian, as well as in the Australian military and in the private sector, will serve him well as president.”

A native of Perth, Australia, Back served in the Australian Army for eight years, retiring as a captain. He earned the Australian Army’s Distinguished Service Medal while serving with U.S. and other coalition forces on multiple operations in the Middle East, Central Asia and Pacific. He earned a master’s of business administration from LSU.