Louisiana Economic Development is launching a new "mentor-protégé" recognition program to connect small businesses with mentor companies that can provide technical and developmental assistance.
Mentor companies participating in the program help protege businesses compete for public- and private-sector opportunities. It will help small and emerging businesses, including those owned by minorities, women and veterans.
As part of the program, companies work together for a year, with an optional two-year renewal. Protégé companies identify business practices in which they need assistance. Mentorship activities can include a range of business activities, such as financial management, inventory control, access to capital, risk management and marketing.
Applicants must be certified in LED's Small and Emerging Business Development program and be in good standing with the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office. Mentor companies can select protégé companies at their discretion from a pool.
To apply, visit oppotunitylouisiana.com/mentorprotege.