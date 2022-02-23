After being on the market for over a year, The Artmosphere Bistro has a new owner.
The 3,560-square-foot downtown Lafayette bar and live music venue was sold to Troy and Lauren Trahan of Lake Arthur, land records show.
Seller Berry Kemp, who bought the building at 902 Johnston St. in 2003, first put the business and the building up for sale in October 2020. The business closed for some time when the state put restrictions on bars and restaurants at the start of the pandemic.
