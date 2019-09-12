After graduating from LSU School of Dentistry in 1983, Dr. Ann Laurent was one of only three female dentists in Lafayette.

She partnered with Dr. Thomas Sammons in 2017, and the staff there works to keep current with the latest techniques and treatments to ensure optimal dental health and appearance.

Laurent talked about her career and other topics with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast. You can listen to their conversation here.

An avid supporter of the artistic community, Laurent believes the arts are an important part of our psyche, both as individuals and the greater community.

“We are all designed in the image of our Creator and we were all designed to create," she said. " That’s what brings us life, that’s what brings us fulfillment, that’s what brings us a sense of purpose. Anything that sparks that, that’s what I’m all about it. That’s what I love about Lafayette, that there’s an impetus and desire to stoke that fire, that creativity within the schools and the community.”