After graduating from LSU School of Dentistry in 1983, Dr. Ann Laurent was one of only three female dentists in Lafayette.
She partnered with Dr. Thomas Sammons in 2017, and the staff there works to keep current with the latest techniques and treatments to ensure optimal dental health and appearance.
Laurent talked about her career and other topics with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast. You can listen to their conversation here.
An avid supporter of the artistic community, Laurent believes the arts are an important part of our psyche, both as individuals and the greater community.
“We are all designed in the image of our Creator and we were all designed to create," she said. " That’s what brings us life, that’s what brings us fulfillment, that’s what brings us a sense of purpose. Anything that sparks that, that’s what I’m all about it. That’s what I love about Lafayette, that there’s an impetus and desire to stoke that fire, that creativity within the schools and the community.”
Acadiana Business Today: Homes sales in Lafayette Parish rebound in August; sales in Acadiana set August records for total sales, dollar volume; Wages up in major Louisiana parishes, though some lag the national growth rate
Homes sales in Lafayette Parish rebound in August; sales in Acadiana set August records for total sales, dollar volume
Home sales in both Lafayette Parish and Acadiana took a significant jump in August, data shows.
Louisiana ranked No. 34 in the nation for average weekly wages during the first quarter this year and wages remain lower than the national ave…
The committee addressing potential problems in transitioning from a combined city-parish council to separate Lafayette city and parish council…
Regulators OK new solar panel rules that change electricity price; some call it a death knell to industry
Before an unusually crowded audience, Louisiana regulators approved Wednesday, as expected, changes in billing and protocols for individuals w…
An administrator and certified nurse's assistant from Acadiana were among those honored by the Louisiana Nursing Home Association's during its…
Discover Lafayette podcast with dentist Ann Laurent: At one time one of only 3 dentists in Lafayette, Laurent also supporter of local art community
After graduating from LSU School of Dentistry in 1983, Dr. Ann Laurent was one of only three female dentists in Lafayette.