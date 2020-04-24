New commercial

OFFICE BUILDING: 206 Energy Parkway, Lafayette; Lafayette Internal Medicine Clinic, owner and applicant; description, new medical office building; Triad Construction Services LLC, contractor, $2,800,000.

Commercial additions/alterations

BAR/LOUNGE: 417 Jefferson St., Lafayette; The Grouse Room, owner; description, adding new bar area; Zaunbrecher Design, applicant; Alvin Noel, contractor; $80,000.

CHURCH: 111 Pelican St., Lafayette; Congregation of Christ The King, owner and applicant; Roy Bertrand Jr., contractor; $80,000.

BANK: 329 W. Pont Des Mouton Road, Lafayette; Ji Daily, owner; description, Hancock Whitney, applicant; Cannon Medical Inc., contractor; $199,730.

GENERAL RETAIL: 500 Settlers Trace Blvd., Suite 5, Lafayette; MPW Properties, owner and contractor; description, Lululemon, change of use to retail from yoga studio; William Mills, applicant; $48,952.

OTHER: 3205 Johnston St., Lafayette; Mario Holloway, owner; Cajun Bayou Roofing Co. Inc., applicant and contractor; $24,793.

APARTMENTS: 143 Ridgeway Drive, Lafayette; Warren S. Orlando, owner; description, penthouse; Abell & Crozier Architects, applicant; JB Mouton Inc., contractor; $3,927,161.

New houses

107 Croft Row, Lafayette; AM Design Inc.; $234,000.

202 San Sebastian Drive, Youngsville; Signature Series Homes Inc.; $189,000.

610 Bourdette Drive, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $198,000.

1113 Eleventh St., Lafayette; CRSC LLC; $189,000.

209 Parkerson St., Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $234,000.

538 Catholique Road, Carencro; Devin and Kimberly Harding; $585,000.

213 Kellog Ave., Lafayette; Privat General Contractors; $211,500.

631 Easy Rock Landing, Broussard; Thomas Pullig LLC; $265,338.

408 Habitat Ridge, Broussard; Coastal Custom Builders LLC; $250,821.

602 Channel Drive, Broussard; Acadiana Holdings LLC of Delaware; $255,110.