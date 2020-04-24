New commercial
OFFICE BUILDING: 206 Energy Parkway, Lafayette; Lafayette Internal Medicine Clinic, owner and applicant; description, new medical office building; Triad Construction Services LLC, contractor, $2,800,000.
Commercial additions/alterations
BAR/LOUNGE: 417 Jefferson St., Lafayette; The Grouse Room, owner; description, adding new bar area; Zaunbrecher Design, applicant; Alvin Noel, contractor; $80,000.
CHURCH: 111 Pelican St., Lafayette; Congregation of Christ The King, owner and applicant; Roy Bertrand Jr., contractor; $80,000.
BANK: 329 W. Pont Des Mouton Road, Lafayette; Ji Daily, owner; description, Hancock Whitney, applicant; Cannon Medical Inc., contractor; $199,730.
GENERAL RETAIL: 500 Settlers Trace Blvd., Suite 5, Lafayette; MPW Properties, owner and contractor; description, Lululemon, change of use to retail from yoga studio; William Mills, applicant; $48,952.
OTHER: 3205 Johnston St., Lafayette; Mario Holloway, owner; Cajun Bayou Roofing Co. Inc., applicant and contractor; $24,793.
APARTMENTS: 143 Ridgeway Drive, Lafayette; Warren S. Orlando, owner; description, penthouse; Abell & Crozier Architects, applicant; JB Mouton Inc., contractor; $3,927,161.
New houses
107 Croft Row, Lafayette; AM Design Inc.; $234,000.
202 San Sebastian Drive, Youngsville; Signature Series Homes Inc.; $189,000.
610 Bourdette Drive, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $198,000.
1113 Eleventh St., Lafayette; CRSC LLC; $189,000.
209 Parkerson St., Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $234,000.
538 Catholique Road, Carencro; Devin and Kimberly Harding; $585,000.
213 Kellog Ave., Lafayette; Privat General Contractors; $211,500.
631 Easy Rock Landing, Broussard; Thomas Pullig LLC; $265,338.
408 Habitat Ridge, Broussard; Coastal Custom Builders LLC; $250,821.
602 Channel Drive, Broussard; Acadiana Holdings LLC of Delaware; $255,110.
Acadiana Business Today: Unemployment claims in Lafayette Parish, Acadiana swell; unknown how many came from oil sectorl; Super 1 Foods to give bonuses to workers
The number of unemployment claims in Lafayette Parish and statewide swelled significantly last week as the region struggles with coronavirus-r…
Employees at Super 1 Foods stores in Acadiana will get another bonus of up to a half-week’s pay as the company rewards its workers during the …
The six mayors in Lafayette Parish are asking Gov. John Bel Edwards to allow them some flexibility in reopening businesses closed since March …
Two University of Louisiana at Lafayette professors have been awarded a National Science Foundation grant of $199,009 to study how effective m…
Former Lafayette mayor-president Joel Robideaux was appointed vice chairman of the Louisiana Economic Recovery Task Force.