A Japanese sushi, hibachi and steakhouse will open in Carencro this summer.
Tokyo Japan will be opening its seventh Louisiana location at 107 Hector Connoly Road, Suite 200, to bring sushi and hibachi to north Lafayette Parish. Hibachi is the common name for the Misono style of cooking known for its acrobatic and entertaining ways of preparing and cooking in front of the customer.
"Carencro has been growing the last few years and the population is growing with it," said Chen, Tokyo Japan directing manager. "I see that a lot of businesses are going up there, and it's a nice small town. So we want to get in and build a business there."
Although this location hit a few snags along the way, with the project having been originally announced last year, construction should be completed by June. The restaurant will employ around 40 people to staff the 5,000-square-feet restaurant.
It will not serve sushi, hibachi and other traditional Japanese cuisine and feature full service bar. It will provide free birthday cakes on a customer's birthday.