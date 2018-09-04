Filed Aug. 1 - 15
New Commercial
Restaurant: 6407 Johnston St., Lafayette; Waffle House, owner, applicant and contractor; $653,000.
Warehouse/Shop: 305 Toledo Drive, Lafayette; Acadiana Paint & Supply Inc., owner; $280,000; John Bryant Hammond Jr., applicant and contractor; Donald Sampson, architect.
Warehouse/Shop: 103 Banks Ave. Lafayette; Acadiana Paint & Supply Inc., owner $391,116; John Bryant Hammond Jr., applicant and contractor; Donald Sampson, architect.
Commercial Additions/Alterations
Convenience Store: 2798 NE Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette; J&D Stores, owner; In & Out Mart #2/shell only; $579,000; La. Service Co. LLC, applicant; Bradcourt Electrical Consultant LLC, contractor.
School/Library: 1522 Carmel Drive, Lafayette; John Paul the Great Academy, owner; $120,000; Robert E. Barras, applicant; self, contractor.
Restaurant: 1921 Kaliste Saloom Road, #124, Lafayette; Southfin Lafayette, owner; $120,000; Susan Naquin, applicant; Grant Ethridge Construction LLC, contractor.
Medical Office: 3621 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; Equity One, owner; description, Minute Med Ambassador; $25,000; Mark Landry, applicant, self, contractor.
Office Building: 207 Town Center Parkway, Lafayette; LPSS, owner; description, LPSS central office annex; $1,080,000; Kyle Libersat, applicant; Rudick Co. Inc., contractor.
General Retail: 3916 W. Congress St., Lafayette; Pipers Haven, owner; $123,940; Vermilion Architects, applicant and architect; Cassidy Improvements LLC, contractor.
Other: 101 S. Pierce St., Lafayette; King's Tires, owner; description, renovating existing building; $1,500; Jeremy Fontenot, applicant; self, contractor.
Apartment Pool: 173 S. Beadle Road, Lafayette; Juniper Beadle dba The Bradford, owner; description, new swimming pool for apartment; $90,900; C&D Pools, applicant and contractor.
General Retail: 1921 Kaliste Saloom Road, #123, Lafayette; Parc Lafayette, owner; description, Pink Paisley; $20,000; Build Inc., applicant and contractor.
Medical Office: 4212 W. Congress St., Lafayette; Southwest Medical Center, owner; description, renovate third floor, #3200; $819,618; Mark Steilper, applicant; JB Mouton Inc., contractor.
General Retail: 3809 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, #133-C, Lafayette; The Park Shopping Center, owner; description, tenant renovations; $95,000; CM Miciotto & Son Inc., applicant and contractor.
Other: 1917 Ridge Road, Duson; Village Station 2, owner and applicant; description, fuel tanks; $218,000; Rittiner Equipment Co. Inc., contractor.
Bar/Lounge: 537 Jefferson St., Lafayette; Wurst Biergarten LLC, owner; description, Code 2; $6,000; Robert Guercio, applicant; self, contractor.
Industrial: 2450 SW Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette; Energy Pipe & Equipment Rental, owner; description, new office building; $30,000; Ardoin Architecture LLC, applicant.
Public Utility: 144 Judy St., Lafayette; LUS Lift Station-207, owner; $1,872,000; LUS-Kyle Gautreaux, applicant; McInnis Brothers Construction, contractor.
General Retail: 5725 Johnston St., Lafayette; The Churro's Boutique, owner; description, prefab kiosk; $10,000; Melisa Vergel, applicant; self, contractor.
Office Building: 100 William O. Stutes St. A & B, Lafayette; Little Duckies, owner; description, OK to sell building permit; $1,500; Peter Gitz, applicant; self, contractor.
School/Library: 409 Morgan St., Lafayette; Holy Family Catholic School, owner and applicant; description, modular building; $75,000; CM Miciotto & Son Inc., contractor.
Other: 355 Teurlings Drive, Lafayette; congregation of St. Genevieve Roman Catholic Church, owner; description, Calvary Cemetery; $353,600; Cemetery Service Group Inc., applicant; Architectural Concrete Products Inc., contractor.
Commercial Demolitions
Restaurant: 537 Jefferson St., Lafayette; Wurst Biergarten, owner and applicant; $6,500; Castle Row Construction LLC, contractor.
Other: 303 E. Verot School Road, Lafayette; Mike Baker Brick, owner; description, interior demolition and roof; $28,600; Structure APAC, applicant; Timeline Builders LLC, contractor.
New Homes
203 San Sebastian Drive, Youngsville; no owner listed; contractor, Milton Hebert Home Builders LLC; $220,000.
103 Old Silo Road, Rayne; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $164,000.
105 Old Silo Road, Rayne; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $208,000.
107 Old Silo Road, Rayne; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast, $180,000.
109 Old Silo Road, Rayne; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast, $260,000.
111 Old Silo Road, Rayne; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $164,000.
113 Old Silo Road, Rayne; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $208,000.
215 Santander Drive, Youngsville; no owner listed; contractor, Triple D Homes LLC; $216,000.
100 Cherrywood Drive, Lafayette; Lancaster Construction LLC; $304,000.
212 Talon Road, Youngsville; American Design Inc.; $200,000.
112 Neptune Drive, Lafayette; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $196,000.
106 Neptune Drive, Lafayette; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast, $256,000.
104 Neptune Drive, Lafayette; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast, $176,000.
102 Neptune Drive, Lafayette; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast $200,000.
111 Fallow Field Road, Rayne; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast $176,000.
113 Fallow Field Road, Rayne; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $192,000.
302 S. Meyers Drive, Lafayette; Anna Teresa W. Andrepont; $240,000.
107 Oak Brook Blvd., Lafayette; John Davis; $6,000.
705 Denmark Road, Duson; Manuel Builders; $124,000.
123 Rue Viansa, Lafayette; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $208,000.
127 Rue Viansa, Lafayette; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $196,000.
129 Rue Viansa, Lafayette; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $200,000.
227 Soulanges Road, Lafayette Parish; Drenkorp LLC; $180,000.
225 Soulanges Road, Lafayette Parish; Drenkorp LLC; $180,000.
125 Rue Viansa, Lafayette; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast, $260,000.
328 La 1252 Carencro; Amiee & Van Panyanouvong; $450,000.
204 Parkerson St., Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction LLC; $260,000.
110 Decoy Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction LLC; $236,000.
204 Finsbury Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction LLC; $252,000.
102 Finsbury Lane, Lafayette; RLS Properties LLC; $215,000.
300 Parkerson St., Lafayette; RLS Properties LLC; $200,000.
306 Vineyard Row, Lafayette; Aaron Laffasky; $400,000.
306 Parkerson St., Lafayette; Donna Vidrine; $217,760.