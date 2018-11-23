Jennifer Mixon got to experience her first Black Friday last year as a business owner.

“Last year Black Friday was unbelievable,” said Mixon, who owns the Puddles and Lace boutique in downtown Crowley.

This year she and her staff are ready for possibly a bigger shopping weekend as big and small stores in Acadiana prepare for the biggest days of the year. Black Friday sales began Thursday evening, and the promotions continue all day Friday and into Small Business Saturday.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Mixon’s store, 300 N. Parkerson Ave., has giveaways and discounts scheduled for today and Saturday and will stay open an extra hour on Saturday.

“Black Friday will be a big day,” said Mixon, who bought the store in March 2017 and still works full time as an agent with Farm Bureau. “I’m expecting it to be even better. Small Business Saturday was a good Saturday (last year). It wasn’t as much as I was hoping, but I think this year will be better with all the things downtown. We’re sure hoping it’s going to be a good day.”

It’s part of a day nationwide that is expected to draw 116 million shoppers nationwide on Friday and 67 million on Saturday, according to surveys from the National Retail Federation and Proper Insight and Analytics. Seventy-eight percent of those surveyed said they will specifically shop at locally owned businesses on Saturday.

The Saturday promotions will get a boost from the Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce, who made a push for people to buy local this weekend. Seventeen businesses are participating in the effort, which will offer customers a chance to win one of eight $25 gift certificates if they visit six participating businesses.

“We are anticipating a really good weekend this year,” said Mixon, who gave birth to her fifth child earlier this year. “This year we have a lot more businesses downtown. I really think downtown Crowley is going to alive this year with local shoppers. They (the chamber) do help us a lot.”

At Big Boys Toys and Lafayette, owner Jeremy Truxillo is more accustomed to the demands of Black Friday. He and his wife, Melissa, bought the store in 2004 and have watched how the Christmas shopping patterns have developed.

The store, 293 Johnston St., will keep its regular hours.

“We steadily ramp up from now until about Christmas,” Truxillo said. “There’s not one day where it’s much, much busier than others. Black Friday and Small Business Saturday are solid days, but they’re not like the week before Christmas.”

He’s optimistic for the shopping season and anticipates sales of lots of remote-controlled cars and trucks. Drones are not as popular as they were in years past, he said, but are still solid buys.

“We’ve been in business for 14 years,” he said. “There was a previous store by the same name prior to that. When we bought it, we practically overhauled it and became more successful. We focused on the customer experience and customer service. I’m really optimistic for this year.”