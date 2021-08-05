The Iberia Chamber of Commerce has named New Iberia native Tommy Falgout as CEO.
Falgout has experience organizing, operating and supervising Boys and Girls Clubs in Louisiana, North Carolina and Texas and has worked for the United Way and Acadiana Workforce Solutions in St. Martinville. He recently moved back to New Iberia after working in New Orleans and is living in and renovating his childhood home.
He has experience fundraising for nonprofits and was a unanimous choice to replace Janet Faulk-Gonzales, who resigned in June.
“In his interview, he came across as honest and genuine,” chamber board chair Wendell Verret said. “We all breathed a sigh of relief after the interview knowing Tommy was the ideal person for the position. His goals align with ours and will be a great edition to the chamber.”