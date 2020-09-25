Commercial real estate firm NAI Latter & Blum has moved its Lafayette office to River Ranch.

The company and its team of 19 commercial real estate professionals moved from its previous location at 806 E. St. Mary Blvd. to 6 Degualle Square, according to a Friday announcement. The two-story building showcases local character and features a balcony overlooking Degualle Square.

“As we continue to grow our business in the Lafayette market, we needed to put down roots in a new space that can grow with us,” said Karl Landreneau, director of commercial sales and leasing. “Just as we do for our clients, we were able to negotiate very favorable terms for the building. We’re excited to start this new chapter of our company’s history.”

NAI Latter & Blum also has offices in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Alexandria and Lake Charles.