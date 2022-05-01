Crumbl Cookies to open first of 2 locations this summer
Crumbl Cookies, a franchised bakery that sells a rotating variety of more than 120 specialty cookies, will open a Lafayette location this summer in the River Marketplace shopping center.
Franchisees Jeff Vaccaro and Casey Field will open at 4409 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite 700, in the former Casian restaurant space in either late June or early July.
Another location will open in Lafayette by the end of the year either in north Lafayette or near the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus, he said.
Crumbl was recently granted a demolition permit for the space from Lafayette Consolidated Government.
Crumbl, which began in 2017 when two cousins opened a location in Logan, Utah, is a fast-expanding company with nearly 425 locations in 43 states. It opened the first location in Louisiana just over a year ago in Baton Rouge and also has a Metairie store.
Along with cookies, Crumbl also sells ice cream and offers delivery and curbside pickup. All Crumbl locations are closed on Sundays.
Casian closed in early 2020 just before the coronavirus pandemic after about a year in business.
Rouses Markets buys property for fourth Lafayette-area store
Rouses Markets has bought 5 acres along Camellia Boulevard near River Ranch for what would be its fourth store in the Lafayette area.
The popular Louisiana grocery chain bought the property from the Saloom family and Pine Farm Limited Partnership for an undisclosed amount, land records show.
The store would be part of a 16-acre section of land along Camellia Boulevard that got approval from the city planning commission to be subdivided into three lots with Rouses next to two commercial lots, documents show. The Pine Farms commercial development planned for that area is a 43-acre tract of land stretching from Bluebird Drive to Verot School Road.
The store will face Camellia Avenue with parking in front and one-acre outparcel lots on either side, said Diana Stephens, of Scout Real Estate.
Rouses has two stores in Lafayette and another in Youngsville near Sugar Mill Pond. It operates more than 60 stores in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama and has more than 7,000 employees.
Total insurance losses from Laura, Ida now over $20B, commissioner says
Hurricanes Laura and Ida has resulted in over $20 billion in insurance losses, Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said.
Speaking with Jan Swift on the Discover Lafayette podcast, Donelon said some insurers in Louisiana have gone bust as a result. Fortunately, the Louisiana Insurance Guaranty Association is in place to protect property and casualty policyholders with recovery from LIGA is capped at $500,000 per person and $500,000 per occurrence.
Listen to their conversation here.
Donelon, a 20-year lawmaker before being elected insurance commissioner, looked back to the days of Gov. Kathleen Blanco as an example of how the state worked to keep private insurers afloat in the aftermath of massive claims following hurricanes Katrina and Rita.
Without these private insurers, he said, the state would have to become the insurer for all levels of risk, not just those that are covered by the Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Co. (which covers those unable to get private insurance due to special circumstances). Working to create incentives to attract companies to Louisiana after many carriers left, Blanco also worked to have the first statewide building code enacted to ensure that structures were built more able to “weather the storms.”
Donelon also noted that the cost of auto insurance in Louisiana is the highest in the nation. While the state’s uninsured rate is comparable to other states at 12% to 14%, he said the claims-to-litigation ratio is to blame.
“We are far and away the most litigious state of the 50 states in the number of claims that end up in litigation,” Donelon said. “That litigation cost is the outlier of our system versus the other 49 states.”