Avoyelles Parish-based 2 Sisters' Salsa is now on shelves in Rouses Markets, company officials announced Monday.

The Louisiana-based grocery chain is now carrying the company's five flavors -- fiesta, original, jalapeno and new flavors honey and verde -- in its unique square jar. Rouses has 62 stores in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama and is expected to open five to eight new stores a year, said Denise Ramon, sales manager at 2 Sisters' Salsa Co. .

"We are excited to grow our salsa line in Rouses Markets and appreciate their support as we expand our brand nationally," she said. "With the recent expansion of our salsa on all Rouses shelves, this will certainly play a huge role in sales. Our loyal customer base in Rouses will continue to benefit from these additional product lines."

2 Sisters' Salsa is made with fresh produce, is sugar and gluten free and can be found in grocery stores in over 21 states, and the company has recently partnered with an international distributor to begin exporting their products.

The company's growth will continue, said CEO president Patrick Deshotels, will continue with new flavors.

“The facility where we produce our product was built for the present and the future,” Deshotels said. “We can meet current demand, but we can also expand further in the years to come.”