Popular discount grocer Aldi is finally making its move into the Lafayette market after acquiring its first piece of land.

The company closed on its purchase of three acres across from the Walmart Supercenter on Ambassador Caffery Parkway this week for what is expected to be the second of three stores in Lafayette and four in Acadiana.

Aldi, which has not responded to multiple interview requests, bought the property from the Arnould family for just over $1.45 million, according to documents filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court. The two sides had been in negotiations for over three years, said Brennan Billeaud, a real estate agent with NAI Latter & Blum and who brokered the deal.

Other stores remain in progress. Construction on the first store at 4510 Ambassador Caffery Parkway has been ongoing for some time and is expected to open early next year. The company is believed to be in negotiations to buy property at 3200 Louisiana Ave. adjacent to the RaceTrac gas station, and current owners sought to have that 10.6-acre lot subdivided by the city’s planning commission during last month’s meeting.

The three stores represent a significant entry into the Lafayette grocery market, experts said. It's part of the German family-owned company aggressive expansion plans with a number of stores in Louisiana, including two in the Baton Rouge area and two in New Orleans, along with a distribution center in Loxley, Alabama.

With its three stores — Aldi usually opens three stores when it enters a market, a source told The Acadiana Advocate — Aldi is poised to make a significant impact on the grocery market in Lafayette, national industry expert Phil Lempert said.

“They are going to change your market like you’ve never seen before,” said Lempert, who operates the website supermarketguru.com. “They’re going to bring very high quality with very low prices to consumers in the market. The reason they’re able to sell at the prices they do is because they are very efficiently operated.

“I’ve been to their test kitchen and talked to their procurement people. They have their act together.”

Their key, Lempert and others noted, is their smaller footprint and lower costs than most supermarkets. Stores are often only 22,000 square feet, much smaller than traditional supermarkets, and employ less than a dozen people. Employees do not bag groceries for the customer, and customers are charged 25 cents for shopping cart but can get that refunded upon its return.

Volume, too, is another advantage. It's a significant constrast to the large chains stores, including Albertson’s, which carries a wider volume of items, Lempert said.

The company announced last year its goal of being the No. 3 grocery store in the U.S. behind Walmart and Kroger.

“You go into an Albertson’s and you’re going to see a hundred different types of olive oils,” Lempert said. “Your eyes glass over. You go into Aldi, and there are only four olive oils. In the U.S., we’re constantly thinking more is better. Well, more might not be better. Somebody is paying for that inventory to sit there if nobody is buying it, and it’s you and me.”

The store is popular among millennials and generation Z, many of which care more about ingredients than others, he said. A sign in the store lists over 100 items customers won’t find in their store brands — such as MSG and artificial items — and it also carries the LiveGFree brands that feature gluten-free items.

The chain is also keeping up with the e-commece trends in the industry. Global research firm Ipsos conducted a survey of 14 national brands of grocery fulfillment ordering online and ranked Aldi third, praising it for its pickup scheduling flexibility, in-stock availability and order accuracy.

It is also is partnering with computer vision company to test an autonomous shopping experience at store in the Netherlands in which ceiling-mounted cameras will track shoppers' movements and product choices. Customers can walk into a store, pick up their desired items and leave without stopping at the checkout.

Kevin Guillory of Lafayette said he was first introduced to Aldi when he evacuated to the Houston area during Hurricane Delta last year. The friends he stayed with then had a pantry and refrigerator stocked with items from Aldi.

“We actually stopped and stocked up before we came back to Louisiana,” said Guillory, office coordinator at the Louisiana Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Center. “It was small and easy to get in. There’s not many aisles, and there’s not a lot of stuff. It’s not going to be your only stop during the week. You’ll still have to go to Albertson’s or Super 1 to get the stuff Aldi doesn’t offer.”

The Curran Lane issue

The news of Aldi’s purchase of property at the Curran Lane site late Friday afternoon was news to District 3 City Councilwoman Liz Hebert, whose district includes the the site and surrounding area and stops at Ambassador Caffery Parkway. Many local news outlets incorrectly reported earlier that Aldi was planning only two stores in Lafayette, and she assumed the deal was off.

When it first surfaced early last year during a planning commission meeting, plans were to extend Curran Lane into the nearby neighborhood to connect with Belle Dame Drive and eventually Johnston Street. Now more than 18 months later, Aldi is moving forward with the project and will extend Curran Lane only to about where Philo Drive ends.

Now the city must determine what to do with the street. If it connects to Belle Dame Drive, residents to the neighborhood to the north are concerned about increased traffic and last time asked not to have their streets connect to Belle Dame Drive.

“I am not sure what the plans are for the road, even if there were firm plans at the time,” she said. “I want to make sure it’s done right — whatever we decide to do. That is a large piece of land. I want to work with the developers to make sure it’s done right and make sure do some smart development.”