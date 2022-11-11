Interior alterations
OTHER: 314 Jefferson St., description, third floor buildout of The Opportunity Machine; applicant, MBSB Group; contractor, Master Builders & Specialists; $1,555,490.
GOVERNMENT: 213 W. Vermilion St., description, renovation, restoration and addition of second floor to Lafayette Parish Assessor’s Office; applicant, Vermilion Architects; contractor, Rudick Construction Group; $800,000.
OTHER: 500 Settlers Trace Blvd., description, buildout for suites 8 and 11 at Bend at Settlers Trace; applicant, MPW Properties; contractor, Build Incorporated; $135,000.
WELLNESS: 118 Representative Row, description, change occupancy to wellness center; applicant, Ascend Wellness; contractor, owner; $6,500.
New commercial
MEDICAL: 1600 Camellia Blvd., Suite C, description, physical therapy clinic; applicant, Ritter Maher Architects; contractor, Kent Design Build; $920,000.
Commercial demolition
OFFICE: 551 Jefferson St., description, interior demolition, applicant and contractor, Ducharme Brothers; $90,000.
FITNESS: 3803 Moss St., description, interior demolition in Evangeline Plaza; applicant and contractor, Planet Construction; $85,000.
New residential
212 Timber Mill St., Shivers Brothers Construction, $258,750.
207 Timber Mill St., Shivers Brothers Construction, $258,750.
116 Millie Park Drive, WTH Construction, $203,130.
544 Piat Road, Rajun Cajun Construction, $517,500.
4 Camellia Circle, AM Design, $334,440.
212 Barnsley Drive, DSLD, 224,370.
113 Resthaven Way, DSLD, $210,420.
118 Resthaven Way, DSLD, $235,260.
120 Resthaven Way, DSLD, $219,690.
126 Vagabond Way, DSLD, $182,160.
125 Lightbourne Drive, DSLD, $235,260.
122 Lightbourne Drive, DSLD, $197,460.
123 Lightbourne Drive, DSLD, $219,690.
104 Carriage Lake Drive, Broussard, Gallagher Homes, $375,000.
130 Lakes Edge Drive, Broussard, AM Design, $201,250.
121 Meadow Brook Drive, Broussard, self-contracting, $221,000.