ACA.climatechange.adv.007.JPG

Home construction is underway in the Vincent Trace subdivision Wednesday, December 15, 2021, in Maurice, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

Interior alterations

OTHER: 314 Jefferson St., description, third floor buildout of The Opportunity Machine; applicant, MBSB Group; contractor, Master Builders & Specialists; $1,555,490.

GOVERNMENT: 213 W. Vermilion St., description, renovation, restoration and addition of second floor to Lafayette Parish Assessor’s Office; applicant, Vermilion Architects; contractor, Rudick Construction Group; $800,000.

OTHER: 500 Settlers Trace Blvd., description, buildout for suites 8 and 11 at Bend at Settlers Trace; applicant, MPW Properties; contractor, Build Incorporated; $135,000.

WELLNESS: 118 Representative Row, description, change occupancy to wellness center; applicant, Ascend Wellness; contractor, owner; $6,500.

New commercial

MEDICAL: 1600 Camellia Blvd., Suite C, description, physical therapy clinic; applicant, Ritter Maher Architects; contractor, Kent Design Build; $920,000.

Commercial demolition

OFFICE: 551 Jefferson St., description, interior demolition, applicant and contractor, Ducharme Brothers; $90,000.

FITNESS: 3803 Moss St., description, interior demolition in Evangeline Plaza; applicant and contractor, Planet Construction; $85,000.

New residential

212 Timber Mill St., Shivers Brothers Construction, $258,750.

207 Timber Mill St., Shivers Brothers Construction, $258,750.

116 Millie Park Drive, WTH Construction, $203,130.

544 Piat Road, Rajun Cajun Construction, $517,500.

4 Camellia Circle, AM Design, $334,440.

212 Barnsley Drive, DSLD, 224,370.

113 Resthaven Way, DSLD, $210,420.

118 Resthaven Way, DSLD, $235,260.

120 Resthaven Way, DSLD, $219,690.

126 Vagabond Way, DSLD, $182,160.

125 Lightbourne Drive, DSLD, $235,260.

122 Lightbourne Drive, DSLD, $197,460.

123 Lightbourne Drive, DSLD, $219,690.

104 Carriage Lake Drive, Broussard, Gallagher Homes, $375,000.

130 Lakes Edge Drive, Broussard, AM Design, $201,250.

121 Meadow Brook Drive, Broussard, self-contracting, $221,000.

