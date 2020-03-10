Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location
Bienville: 252255, HA RA SU68; Love 28H, March 4, Woodardville, Aethon Energy Operating, 425' FNL & 1677' FEL OF SEC 33-T15N-R10W. PBHL: 330' FNL & 440' FEL OF SEC 28-T15N-R10W.
Bienville: 252256, HA RA SUBB; Wyrhaeuser 26-35 HC, March 4, Woodardville, Comstock Oil & Gas, 483' FNL & 992' FWL, SEC 26-T15N-R10W. PBHL: 2418' FNL & 1315' FWL, SEC 35-T15N-R10W.
Bienville: 252257, HA RA SUBB; Wyrhaeuser 26-35 HC, March 4, Woodardville, Comstock Oil & Gas, 464' FNL & 997' FWL, SEC 26-T15N-R10W. PBHL: 2419' FNL & 380' FWL, SEC 35-T15N-R10W.
Bossier: 252254, HA RA SU76; Chandler 31-30 H, March 4, Sligo, Ensight IV Energy Management, 997' FSL, 427' FWL, SEC 32-T18N-R11W. PBHL: 130' FNL, 400' FEL, SEC 30-T18N-R11W.
DeSoto: 252253, HA RA SU55; Wurtsbaugh 35 H, March 3, Bethany Longstreet, Goodrich Petroleum, 306' FNL & 2177' FEL OF SEC 35. PBHL: 230' FSL & 2024' FEL OF SEC 35.
DeSoto: 252259, Wurtsbaugh 35 H, March 5, Bethany Longstreet, Goodrich Petroleum, 331' FNL & 2177' FEL OF SEC 35. PBHL: 230' FSL & 1212' FWL OF SEC 35.
Plaquemines: 252252, L-4 RB SUA; SL 21732, March 2, Lake Washington, Houston Energy Operating, S 79 D 23' 06" W 54,548.95' FROM NGS MON. "C-279" FALLING IN SEC 4. PBHL: S 67 D 22' 15" E 3,124.91' FROM SURF LOCATION.
Weekly well info by parish
|Parish
|Preproduction
|Producing
|Total
Acadia
|0
|227
|227
|Evangeline
|0
|137
|137
|Iberia
|1
|74
|75
|Jefferson Davis
|2
|57
|59
|Lafayette
|0
|26
|26
|St. Landry
|4
|80
|84
|St. Martin
|3
|79
|82
|St. Mary
|1
|186
|187
|Vermilion
|4
|135
|139
