The Acadiana region added 1,900 jobs over the past 12 months through July.
That's an increase of less than 1% to 204,600 jobs, according to preliminary U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics data that is not seasonally adjusted.
There were job gains in several industries, the largest of which was leisure and hospitality which added 1,100 jobs over the year. Manufacturing added 600 jobs, education and health services added 400 jobs and construction lost 300 jobs. Professional and business services did not change over the year.
For mining and logging, which includes the oil and gas sector, the industry contracted by 200 jobs. Mining and logging has lost jobs for 52 of the past 55 months. Unemployment in Lafayette was 5%, down from 5.6% in July 2018.
The state,meanwhile, gained 4,800 jobs, a .24% increase, since July 2018 for a total of 1.9 million jobs.
BATON ROUGE: The Baton Rouge metro area had 405,100 jobs as of July, down .27% compared to July 2018. Construction lost 4,900 jobs over the year, a drop of nearly 9%. Inside construction, heavy and civil engineering lost 2,200 jobs over the year. Information, professional and business services alongside leisure and hospitality all lost 200 jobs each.
There were gains for retail trade which added 100 jobs over the year, manufacturing added 300 jobs, trade, transportation and utilities added 600 jobs. Likewise, education and health services added 1,100 jobs over the year.
The unemployment rate for the Baton Rouge metro area was 4.8% in July, down from 5.2% in July 2018. Statewide unemployment dropped to 5.2% a decrease from 5.7% during the same time period.
NEW ORLEANS: The Crescent City added 11,400 jobs over the year, a 2% increase, to 582,600 jobs. Leisure and hospitality added 5,000 jobs over the year, education and health services added 3,600 jobs and professional and business services gained 4,100 jobs. Construction added 1,100 jobs over the year. Losses stemmed from financial activities which lost 800 jobs, government which lost 800 jobs and information which lost 300 jobs. The unemployment rate was 4.8%, down from 5.5% in July 2018.
OTHER AREAS: Hammond added 200 jobs over the year to 45,400 jobs. Lake Charles added 500 jobs over the year to 118,500 jobs. Houma-Thibodaux lost 2,600 jobs to 84,500; Shreveport-Bossier City lost 2,400 jobs to 178,800; Monroe lost 300 jobs down to 77,500. Alexandria showed no change over the year and had 61,100 jobs.