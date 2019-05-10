PHI Inc., a Lafayette-based helicopter transportation company, reported a loss of $35.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, PHI said it had a loss of $2.23. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to $1.59 per share.

That was up from the nearly $17 million loss PHI posted in the first quarter of 2018; that loss came to $1.07 per share.

PHI filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in mid-March, when it was unable to pay off $500 million in debt about to come due.

Lafayette helicopter firm PHI Inc. files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Unable to pay off $500 million in debt that came due Friday, Lafayette-based helicopter services company PHI Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankrup…

The company, which services the oil and gas industry, posted revenue of $151.9 million in the first quarter. That’s down from the $160.4 million in revenues posted for the first quarter of 2018. PHI was hard hit by declining offshore drilling activity and bad weather conditions during the quarter.