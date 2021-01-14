Downtown Lafayette Unlimited, the private, nonprofit corporation that works with the Downtown Development Authority, appointed nine new members to its board for 2021.
New board members include:
- Maggi Bienvenu, University of Louisiana at Lafayette
- Justin Cormier, Pop-A-Licious Gourmet Popcorn
- Philip Gould, Philip Gould Photography
- Heather Guidroz, Tsunami Restaurants
- Mitzi Guidry, LILOU
- Candace Gulotta-Haggart, Festival International de Louisiane
- Jessica Hauerwas, brandRUSSO
- Allison Nederveld, SugarWolf Outdoor Exchange
- Trey Ware, Black Café
Returning board members include:
- Matthew Thibodeaux, Klout 9, who will be board chair
- David D’Aquin, Cox Communications
- Valerie Garrett, Valerie Garrett Law Office
- Jared Guilliot, Guilliot Family Dental
- William LaBar, CGI
- Jason Matt, Matt & Allen Law Office
- Luke Sonnier, Waitr
- Missy Theriot, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Louisiana
- Rev. Max Zehner, First United Methodist Church
“We are pleased to welcome new and returning members to the DLU board as we continue to be inspired by those committed to Downtown and the success of our district,” said Jamie Hebert, DLU’s director of programming and engagement. “These members join DLU at an exciting time as we continue to drive our mission forward and build deeper relationships with residents, business owners, developers and visitors.”