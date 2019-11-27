Here's a list of the hours for the big box stores for Black Friday:
Walmart: Opens at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving night and remains open at 24-hour locations. Closing and reopening at normal hours on Black Friday if not a 24-hour location.
Target: Opens at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and closes at 1 a.m. Reopens for Black Friday at 7 a.m.
Best Buy: Opens at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and closes at 1 a.m. Reopens at 8 a.m. on Black Friday.
Gamestop: Opens at 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and closes at 10 p.m.
Bed Bath & Beyond: Opens 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and closes at midnight.
Old Navy: Opens 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and closes at 11 p.m.
Kohl's: Opens 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and closes at midnight.
The following is a list of the Black Friday and/or Small Business Saturday deals local businesses will be holding. These were submitted to The Acadiana Advocate by the businesses or local Chambers of Commerce and are separated by parish.
Lafayette Parish
Vivian's Decor & Gifts: The first 15 customers through the door on Black Friday will get 20% off their entire purchase.
Maven Womenswear: Starting "Pink Wednesday," Maven Womenswear will be having 14 racks marked $40 or less.
Mattea's Hand: 10% off for Small Business Saturday.
Refinery Downtown: Holding a drawing for 1 free year of haircuts. Anyone who comes in for service on Black Friday will be entered to win.
Hub City Cycles: Free maintenance for life witch bicycle purchase on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.
Parish Ink: Buy 2, get 1 free Friday through Sunday in store. Online purchases will be 30% off Black Friday through Cyber Monday.
Adorn: Free bracelet when you spend $25 or more on Small Business Saturday.
Basin Arts: Hosting annual Art Bazaar on Small Business Saturday in partnership with Lafayette Arts & Fleas.
Lafayette Farmer's Market: A plethora of Small Business Saturday deals at the various booths. Vary depending on booth.
Huff Family Dentistry: New patient special. Exam including x-rays and routine cleaning for $130.
Vermilion Parish
The following are all deals for Small Business Saturday unless otherwise noted.
Abbeville Chiropractic: Special on 60- or 90-minute deep tissue massage for $1 a minute.
Balance Well-Being Yoga: 10% off and free mini classes from 2-3 p.m.
Beau Lane Boutique: Shop Small Sale.
Body Trendz: Various giveaways and discounts.
Bon Temps Grill: Buy a $50 gift card and get $10 in Bon Temps Bucks free.
Boulevard Boutique: Various items on sale.
Brasseaux's Hardware: Store-wide sale at both the Abbeville and Maurice locations, up to $100 off Traeger grills.
Chicken & Seafood Express: 12 inch large pizza or 12-piece dark fried chicken for $7.99
Chlor Rose' Gifts: 10% off purchases.
Detendez-Vous, A Day Spa: Purchase two services at 30% off and purchase a third for 50% off.
Donut Mix: Various giveaways and deals on Candy Cane king cake.
The Eatery: Purchase a $50 gift card and receive a $10 gift certificate.
Kaptel: Sale running until Christmas Eve. $250 credit with new wireless lines and purchase of a new device. Renewals get a $200 credit. 25% off all wireless accessories.
LA Range Gun Club: 10% off purchases.
LA Beautique Shed Spa: 1 hour of choice spa service for only $40.
Melancon Jewelers: 40% off except loose diamonds.
Merle Norman Cosmetics: free makeovers and steam facials with appointment.
Phil's Boys and Girls Wear: Sidewalk Sale featuring $1 items, 75% off select items and select uniforms for $5.
The Arc of Vermilion: Various sales.
Thrifty Way Pharmacy of Abbeville: Shop Small Sale in the gift department.
Acadia Parish
The following are all deals for Small Business Saturday.
The Vanilla Bean: $1 small hot chocolates. 10% off all purchases.
Puddles and Lace: 30% off all in-stock pajamas.
Indigo Blue: 15% off gift cards.
Nestled and Co.: 20% off everything excluding "door buster items."
Huvals: 20% off everything excluding select footwear.
Salvadors: Is starting its Pre-Christmas Sale.
LA Church Interiors: 20% Off.
Impact Nutrition: $5 smoothies all day. Every $10 spent enters customer into Dec. 2 raffle for a $50 gift card, T-shirt and shaker bottle.
Hope Chest: 20% off custom tables.
Rice City Designs: Wall art, blank shirts and pajamas are 40% off and same day embroidering offered including pajamas.