Unemployment claims filed in Lafayette Parish and throughout Acadiana dropped for the second straight week for the week ending May 2, the seventh week of shutdowns from the coronavirus pandemic.

State workforce commission data shows 2,802 claims were filed in Lafayette Parish the week ending May 2, down from the 3,474 from the week prior and 4,988 from the week ending April 18, according to weekly data from the Louisiana Workforce Commission. Claims filed in Acadiana last week reached 6,939, down from 8,530 filed the week prior and 11,596 filed the week of April 18.

Statewide numbers dropped to 52,137 last week, down from the 66,168 from the week prior and 92,039 from the week of April 18.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Parishwide, claims have decreased in every metro area in the last two weeks. Nearly every parish has also reported decreases in claims.

Most claims statewide continue to come from accommodation and food services (8,806), retail (6,216), health care and social assistance (5,906), construction (4,952) and administrative and waste services (4,116).