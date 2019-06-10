The owners of three financial advisory companies will break ground Monday on a new headquarters next week near Parc Lafayette.
Nolan and Jennifer Venable, who own Wealth Advisors, Tax Advisors and Insurance Advisors will break ground on the $1.2 million, 5,200-square-foot building at 1525 Camellia Blvd. The new building will more than double the space at 5,200 square feet and should be complete by Dec. 31, Nolan Venable said.
The Venables are renting space at 1042 Camellia Blvd. Suite 11 in River Ranch.
“I’ve been in the same spot for about 15 years,” he said. “My lease is coming up in the middle of August. We started looking for properties we thought would one day be a good location. We bought it in August 2017 in anticipation of moving out this year and moving into the new location.”
The three businesses employs 10 people, Venable said.