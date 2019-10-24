An upgrade to the sewage system for the areas around downtown and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette should be complete by 2026, Lafayette Utilities System engineering and power supply manager Jeffery Stewart said.

Addressing a Downtown Lafayette Lunch and Learn on Wednesday, Stewart said the $7 million project, the South Gravity Sewer Upgrade, will allow for 2,000 gallons of sewage a minute to be transported to the South Wastewater Treatment Plant on West Bayou Parkway.

"During a pretty day like today, we don't have problems, but on rainy days we get an inflow of stormwater," he said. "We're not designed to carry storm water because all of our pipes lead to a sewer plant to get treated. That coupled with what we've seen in the downtown master plan and the UL master plan, there's potential for hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of residential units and commercial investment and we need to do something."

The project is designed to bypass the problem areas by installing a lift station and nearly three miles of force main to pump sewage and inflow around bottlenecks like at University Avenue and Lee Avenue to the treatment plant, which should help alleviate the sewers backing up during heavy rains and more development in the area, which could allow for the development of up to 2,000 residential units.

More residential units will so be online downtown. Construction is nearing completion on the 30-unit Buchanan Heights Townhomes at 305 W. Second St. and the 24-unit Vermilion Lofts at 436 E. Vermilion St.

Another 68 are planned for the old federal courthouse on Jefferson Street, 70 are planned for a development on Monroe Street, and 10 are planned for 600 Johnston St.

"Residential unites use more sewer capacity per square foot than commercials businesses do..." he said. "So this could mean 2,000 residential units or a mix of residential and business... So you're looking at quite a bit of expansion in these areas that opens up quite a bit of opportunities."

The new pump station will located on St. Mary Street north of UL or on St. Landry Street. He noted the project will take over six years due to time required to acquire land and right-of-ways to do the work.

A proposed short-term solution is a small lift station downtown on North Pierce Street near Coburn's that could move around 400-500 gallons per minute, but money is a problem in getting this quicker project off the ground. Stewart said that LUS would probably have to partner with a developer who would be willing to help with some of the cost.

Stewart also touched on a new pilot program where LUS will be upgrading streetlights to new LED bulbs that would include lights on Twin Oaks Boulevard, Broadmoor Boulevard, Cameron Street from University Avenue to the train tracks, Pontiac Point and most of downtown to cover the footprint of Festival International.

Citizens will be able to give their input on these new projects and pilot programs at a few sessions hosted by LUS in the coming months. The first will be held at the Southside Public Library on Tuesday Nov. 12 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for citizens and business owners to tell LUS what they need and don't need from them.