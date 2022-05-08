Chick-fil-A to open new location this week
Chick-fil-A’s new location on Kaliste Saloom Road will open Wednesday.
The location at 101 Meadow Farm Road is replacing its previous restaurant at 3806 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, operator John Arton said.
The location will feature two drive-thru lanes that circle the building, an upgrade from the previous location that had two lanes which merged into one behind the building. The dual drive-thru lanes can hold more than 30 cars at one time or nearly 250 in one hour.
The Ambassador Caffery location, which closed Friday, first opened in 1997 as the first Chick-fil-A in Lafayette outside of the Acadiana Mall.
The location will be one of four in Lafayette and is expected to employ about 100, Arton said, about 25 more than usual. A fifth location is reportedly in the works at the corner of Ridge Road and Johnston Street, but corporate officials have not made an announcement.
Profits from homes sold in Acadiana lowest in the U.S.
Sales on median-priced single family homes in the Lafayette area in the first quarter had the lowest profit margin among smaller-sized metro areas in the country.
The national real estate firm ATTOM Data Solutions shows local homes sold at 16.6% profit rate, part of a trend of lower profit rates in markets in the South and Midwest.
Gross profits on a typical home sale in the Lafayette market remains high at $29,000, a 58% jump from a year ago.
Profit margins nationwide dipped to 47.2%, the first year to year decline since 2019 and down from 51.6% in the fourth quarter of 2021, marking the largest drop since 2011, data shows. It’s also a sign that the real estate market is slowing down
“Home prices simply can’t continue to go up as rapidly as they have for the past few years,” said Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence for ATTOM. “The combination of higher prices, rising mortgage rates, and the highest rates of inflation in 40 years may be pricing some prospective buyers out of the market, which means we may begin to see lower sales numbers. Ultimately, as affordability worsens, price appreciation should slow down, and we may even see modest price corrections in some markets.”
12 from Acadiana chosen for Leadership Louisiana
Twelve from Acadiana were selected for the 2022 class of Leadership Louisiana, which starts later this month with a three-day opening retreat in Lafayette.
Those chosen include:
- Melissa “Missy” Bienvenue Andrade, chief impact officer, Boys and Girls Club of Louisiana, Lafayette
- Marc Creswell, director of operations, Acadian Companies
- Cherie Hebert, CEO, BBR Creative, Lafayette/Carencro
- Jeremy Hidalgo, owner, Parish Strategy Group, Milton/Youngsville
- Sarah Hughes, manager, corporate affairs, Sasol, Westlake/Youngsville
- Adrian King, regional vice president, Boyd Gaming, Vinton/Lafayette
- John Morris IV, partner, Jones Walker, Lafayette
- Sam Oliver, executive director, Acadiana Center for the Arts
- Stacy Romero, president and CEO, Broussard Chamber of Commerce
- Lise Anne Slatten, associate dean for administration and quality, University of Louisiana at Lafayette Moody College of Business
- Nic Walts, director of governmental affairs, The Picard Group
- Joe Zanco, CEO, Catalyst Bancorp/St. Landry Homestead, Opelousas/Lafayette
Participants will attend six two-day sessions across the state next year that will focus on education and workforce training, economy and strategies for growth, history and politics, news media, arts and culture, criminal justice and health care and poverty.
Participants from each part of the state were chosen and reflect the diverse mix of the state’s population. The program is put on by the Council for a Better Louisiana.
Lafayette drone company lands $2M investment
FlyGuys, the Lafayette-based drone service provider, landed a $2 million investment from a group of south Louisiana investors that will help create dozens of jobs in the future.
The group, many of whom earlier invested in Waitr, closed out a $4 million Series A funding round by investing in FlyGuys. Last year, FlyGuys landed a $2 million investment from New Orleans-based Advantage Capital in connection with the Louisiana New Markets Tax Credit program.
The new funding will allow FlyGuys, which has an office at 120 Clinton St., to create dozens of new jobs in the coming years in the Lafayette area. The funding last year was used to begin the scaling up process, which could add up to 29 jobs, mostly in sales, project management and development.
"Our group enjoys fueling growth and creating jobs for Louisiana's relatively new technology ecosystem," FlyGuys chairman Joe Stough said. "We invest in companies with large addressable markets, scalable business models, strong evidence of product-market fit and, most importantly, humble, coachable leadership. FlyGuys fit this mold nicely, and we are thrilled to be a part of another exciting tech story for Louisiana."
FlyGuys has customers across the country and delivers aerial data collection services for commercial industries and public sector entities, including energy, agriculture, construction, engineering, transmission and distribution and transportation.