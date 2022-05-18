Capital One Financial Corp. will close its Louisiana Avenue location on Wednesday, reports indicate.
The bank sent out letters to customer earlier notifying customers of the closure. It’s the latest closure for the national banking company, which has been closing branch offices across the country since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
The company closed 13 locations in Louisiana last year, including several in the Baton Rouge metro market.
Capital One’s first quarter earnings report indicated net income for the first quarter was $2.4 billion, or $5.62 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $2.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $3.3 billion last year.
"We continued to deliver strong growth across our businesses in the first quarter," said Richard D. Fairbank, founder, chairman and CEO said during an earnings call. "We remain well-positioned to capitalize on opportunities that emerge as sweeping digital change and modern technology transform banking."
Capital One bought the property from Stirling Properties, which owns the Stirling Lafayette shopping center, in 2009 for $1.15 million, land records show. It sold former locations at 3200 Johnston St. in 2018 and at 213 and 211 Vermilion St. in November.
The company has two Lafayette branch offices at 3838 W. Congress St. and at 4416 Ambassador Caffery Parkway along with offices in Abbeville and New Iberia.
As of June 30, 2021, Capital One had the fifth-largest portion of the market share in the Lafayette MSA with about $970 million in deposits, FDIC data shows.