Activities are scheduled to raise money for the David Trosclair Memorial Scholarship in Kinesiology at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Trosclair's mom, Carol, said it's an honor to have a scholarship at UL, but it's up to her to raise money for it. Since the scholarship's conception in 2011 following her son's death in 2010, she has raised $40,000-$60,000 every year for the scholarship to help kinesiology students pay for college with the help of local businesses.

Prizes to be raffled off include a Caribbean cruise courtesy of Travel Machine, a free unlimited topping custom pizza at Blaze Pizza and free coffee and biscotti at Reve Coffee Roasters. Roly Poly is giving away a half wrap and Great Harvest Bread Co. is giving a free loaf of bread Nov. 1-13.

“It’s one of our biggest goals and initiatives to help organizations like this and also make an impact on our local community. Hosting dinners, being partners and helping with charity events is what we strive to do,” said Sable LeFrere, marketing director at Blaze Pizza.

David Trosclair died Aug. 31, 2010 when he mixed his prescription medication with allergy medication while trying to get better so he could finish class in his last summer semester.

"I didn't know, but out of the 1,000 students in kinesiology, my son was top of his class," said Trosclair. "So we created the scholarship to acknowledge his academic achievements and to carry on his legacy."

For tickets, call 337-255-8155 or email carol8155@cox-internet.com.